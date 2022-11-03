ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Teases New Music, Gets Candid at ‘My Mind & Me’ Doc Premiere: ‘I Am Who I Am and Everyone’s About to See It’

By J. Kim Murphy, Marc Malkin
 3 days ago
Selena Gomez is preparing to give the world a closer look at her time in the spotlight with her documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.” The film follows the singer, actress and producer on a six-year journey as she navigates the pressures of fame while facing struggles with lupus, depression and anxiety.

Gomez got candid during the documentary’s premiere at AFI Festival Wednesday evening, sharing that she isn’t deterred by the idea that the film will open her up to more scrutiny.

“By being fully honest and transparent about what I walked through, there’s nothing that they can say that honestly will effect me,” Gomez told Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet. “I am who I am and everyone’s about to see it. That’s all I got.”

Gomez also shared the difficult feelings she had looking back at footage of her as a child star in the documentary.

“Being able to see that version of myself and watching it back broke my heart, knowing I was ever that girl,” Gomez said. “I wish I could hug that version of myself. But I feel like it was important to share it because I did want people to start talking about this.”

The former “Wizards of Waverly Place” actor also voiced some mixed emotions about being labeled as a “Disney kid” so early in her career and the pressures that came with that lasting attention.

“It wasn’t necessarily me being upset with Disney itself. It was what the label was — me being a ‘Disney kid.’ My experience was wonderful, but the title just carried on and it hurt my feelings,” Gomez shared. “I just want to be past that already. I don’t want a doll of myself in Target. I just don’t. It’s a little weird.”

Gomez also got honest about her childhood crush on Cole Sprouse. “My Mind & Me” features footage of a young Gomez confiding her feelings for her fellow Disney Channel star, though the actress asserts that she never shared those feelings with the actor.

“I think he’s adorable. I hope he doesn’t think I’m a weirdo,” she said.

Finally, Gomez offered a teaser for her fans, saying that new music will be coming “hopefully next year.” And a tour? “Maybe! I know. I should, right?”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday.

