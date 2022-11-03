ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Hybe Profits Dip in Third Quarter

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g297_0iwn3W8200
zz/Patricia Schlein/STAR MAX/IPx

Hybe, the South Korean company behind BTS, enjoyed a 31% increase in quarterly revenue for the three months to September, but suffered an 8% fall in operating profits Its top line revenue reached KRW446 billion ($314 million). Operating profits were reported as KRW60.6 billion ($43 million).

Promotions with direct involvement of artists—albums sales, concerts, advertisements, etc.—generated KRW 206.2 billion in revenue. New releases from artists including Seventeen, Enhypen, NewJeans, and j-hope, were worth KRW 129 billion, accounting for the largest part of the total revenue. Concert sales for both Seventeen and Tomorrow X Together’s world tour marked KRW 47.2 billion.

Revenue categories excluding artists’ promotion—merchandise sales, licensing, contents, fan club, etc.—totalled KRW 239 billion. Among these businesses, merchandise sales and licensing delivered the biggest portion, recording KRW 115 billion, while content business involving BTS’ DVD, “BTS Island: In the SEOM”, generated KRW 107.2 billion.

The company blamed the dip in profits on production costs for a new audition program that unearthed promising new artists and for in-person concerts.

Hybe says that it expects such investments and larger scale concerts will naturally enhance profitability in the future.

The company said last month that BTS band members will begin to sign up for their military service from the current quarter, meaning that the band may not operate as complete unit until 2025. While Hybe is promoting the idea that it has diversified its activities investors were spooked in summer by the idea of a BTS hiatus.

In the latest earnings statement, Hybe said that it was considering buying back some of its listed shares and paying out a dividend. Both are signs of a mature enterprise that has moved beyond the fast=growth phase.

The company said that it had “provided a blueprint for its corporate strategy, leveraging its multi-label structure at the call. It plans to instill this system in Japan and the U.S., especially through the successful debut of &TEAM in Japan, and a new global girl group anticipated to debut next year through an audition project in the U.S. Leveraging this structure, Hybe plans to discover promising companies related to music IPs through establishing joint ventures or M&A activities.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

As He Enters Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie Still Gets Teens and Grandmas Dancing

Lionel Richie is that rare artist who, when his music comes on at a family cookout, he’ll have your mama, your grandma and your TikTok-lovin’ niece all dancin’ on the ceiling (assuming there’s a ceiling to your cookout). He’s a force in entertainment and, though he’s 73 years young, Richie won’t or “Can’t Slow Down” anytime soon! Sorry for the ’80s-era pun, but that album sold 20 million copies on the strength of five hit singles, including the juggernauts “Hello,” “Runnin’ With the Night,” and “All Night Long (All Night).” When “Can’t Slow Down” was released in 1983, Richie was already...
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

MSNBC Cuts Ties Unexpectedly With Weekend Host Tiffany Cross

Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host who was known for running the freewheeling Saturday commentary program “Cross Connection,” is leaving the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, and Cross could not be reached for immediate comment. MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, according to one of these people, and severed ties with her immediately. A rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found, and the production staff assigned to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Variety

How George Lopez and His Daughter Mayan Are Healing 10 Years of Silence and ‘Daddy Issues’ With Their New NBC Sitcom

The first TV series adapted from a TikTok is upon us, though it’s also rooted in a groundbreaking Latino show from the early 2000s. The premiere of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez” on Nov. 4 will bring George Lopez back to broadcast network comedy 15 years after the conclusion of his self-titled ABC series. This time, he’s sharing the soundstage with his daughter, Mayan Lopez. They star as a father and a daughter working to repair their relationship in a fictionalized version of their own experience. Mayan and George hadn’t been on regular speaking terms for nearly a decade because of his infidelity...
Variety

CNBC Cancels Shepard Smith’s Show Amid Business-News Push

Like many other TV anchors at business-news outlet CNBC, Shepard Smith finds himself facing a closing bell. The veteran journalist, who arrived at the NBCUniversal venue in the fall of 2020 with a mission to grow the network’s audience in early evening with a non-partisan general-news program, will leave CNBC as it focuses more intently on its core product: information tailored for viewers interested in the markets and personal finance. Smith’s last show will air later in November, and CNBC intends to replace his program, “The News with Shepard Smith,” with an evening hour devoted to business news in early 2023....
Variety

Drake Rediscovers His Sense of Play, With Strategic Assists From 21 Savage, in ‘Her Loss’: Album Review

“In this mansion, I’m Macaulay Culkin,” Drake declares a few minutes into “Her Loss,” his collaborative album with 21 Savage. The reference is instructive. Culkin, the definitive child star of the 1990s, specialized in playing the part of “child whose house is large,” allowing a generation of kids to live vicariously as he foiled burglars or ate McDonald’s on demand. In recent years, Drake – himself a former child star – has projected the exact opposite energy; his privilege and wealth remain, but his music had come to be scrubbed of any traces of joy. “Views” and “Certified Lover Boy” were self-pitying and surly, exercises in convincing the listener that no matter how sad their late-night texts were, Drake’s late-night texts were sadder. With “Her Loss,” though (in conjunction with this summer’s buoyant dance-pop discursion “Honestly, Nevermind”), the cloak of self-seriousness has receded; Drake has relocated his sense of fun.
Variety

Hilary Duff, Nick Carter and More Remember Aaron Carter: ‘You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent’

Hilary Duff, Nick Carter, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more celebrities are remembering Aaron Carter in light of his death, sharing tributes on social media. The former “I Want Candy” singer died Saturday in his Lancaster, Calif. home. He was 34 years old. Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 90s. After releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997, he made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany. Signing with Jive Records, Carter’s star quickly skyrocketed with the release of his subsequent...
LANCASTER, CA
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Variety

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback

Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.  During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago I was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Weird Al Yankovic Weighs in on Daniel Radcliffe’s Portrayal and Seeing His Life on the Big Screen

In the late 1970s, Alfred Matthew Yankovic, known by his moniker Weird Al, emerged onto the music scene as a master of song parodies on radio’s “Dr. Demento Show” — and his legacy continues to reverberate worldwide. With such massive hits as “Eat It,” a riff on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and “My Bologna,” a nod to the Knack’s “My Sharona,” Yankovic has earned five Grammy Awards and sold more than 12 million albums. Fresh off his latest 133-date tour, the musician’s life is now the subject of Eric Appel’s biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which stars Daniel Radcliffe...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Three Women of Color Be Nominated for the First Time In Academy History?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 3, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Could we see for...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Sylvia Robinson, Incoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Was a Hit Artist Before Becoming an Influential Hip-Hop Mogul

Sylvia Robinson (1935-2011) has deservedly been called “the mother of hip-hop” for her efforts in co-founding and running Sugar Hill Records. But even as impressive an honorific as that can’t begin to encapsulate a wide-ranging career that predated the dawn of rap and unfolded over a remarkable half-century in music. Like her fellow 2022 Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees, Grubman and Iovine, Robinson created a world in which musicmakers could come to the fore and thrive. Not only did she co-found one of the first hip-hop labels, Sugar Hill Records, and serve as its CEO, but she was one of the architects...
Variety

Elizabeth Cotten, Rock Hall Early Influencer Inductee, Left Deep and Lasting Mark on Folk and Roots Music

When I heard Elizabeth Cotten (1895-1987) was going into the Rock Hall, I nearly fell out of my chair! As host of “The Village Folk Show,” I regularly hear Cotten’s name from the mouths of prominent folk artists — Guy Davis, David Bromberg, Gillian Welch, Eliza Gilkyson, Amy Ray. Credited with the “Cotten-picking” guitar-playing style — she played left-handed and upside-down — this master’s impact on roots music is strong, deep and continuing. Meanwhile, her story is amazing: While working in a department store in 1940s Washington D.C., Cotten discovered a crying, lost, little girl and returned her to her mother....
Variety

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics

Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed. It was January 1983 when I became aware of the band. As one-half of Ramondo and the Blade, the Los Angeles morning-drive team on...
Variety

Lionsgate Records $1.8 Billion Operating Loss on Starz Restructuring Costs

Lionsgate swung to a loss of $1.8 billion in its most recent fiscal quarter, which it attributed to restructuring charges around Starz and its international operations. The movie and television studio initially planned to sell a stake in Starz, but has signaled that it may spin off other parts of the company instead. At the same time it has rebranded Starzplay, its international streaming service, as Lionsgate+. In an effort to streamline its business, it announced it will leave such foreign markets as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Benelux, the Nordic regions and Japan, moves which came with write downs.
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series

The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time. Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez star as their characters from “Criminal Minds,” while Zach Gilford and Josh Stewart appear as recurring roles. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which...
Variety

Quitting Twitter After Elon Musk’s Takeover? Here Are Four Alternatives

After Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter became official this week, many users found themselves flocking to different social media platforms. Musk’s new position as CEO of the company resulted in mass layoffs on Friday in an effort to cut costs, with Bloomberg reporting that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was planning to axe around 50% of the staff. Other changes Musk plans to roll out include increasing the price of a Twitter Blue subscription from $4.99 to $8 per month, which will now be the only way to achieve verification on the site. This development in particular has been a...
Variety

‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer, who co-created “Chicago Fire” and serves as the co-showrunner on both the NBC show and CBS’ “FBI: International” will exit Dick Wolf’s company after finishing out the current TV season, Variety can exclusively announce. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons,” Haas says in a statement. “I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and...
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy