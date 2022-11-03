Read full article on original website
EGF VOLLEYBALL TAKES ON BARNESVILLE IN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP – ON KROX
The East Grand Forks Green Wave beat the Roseau Rams 3-0 in the Section 8AA semi-finals and will play the Barnesville Trojans in the Section 8AA championship tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School gymnasium in Glyndon. The Green Wave are making its first section championship appearance since 2008.
BARNESVILLE USES BIG HITTERS TO BEAT EGF VOLLEYBALL IN 8AA CHAMPIONSHIP
The East Grand Forks Green Wave battled and never gave up, but the Barnesville Trojans used their tremendous net play to win the Section 8AA Volleyball championship 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 28-30, 25-16) at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School in Glyndon. FIRST SET- Barnesville started the match by scoring the first three points...
Back to the Dakota Bowl! Jamestown Outlasts Red River
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the second consecutive season, the Jamestown High School football team is headed back to the Fargodome as the Blue Jays took down Grand Forks Red River 27-13 in the 11A semifinals. Neither team got on the scoreboard in the opening quarter of play but...
PIRATE FOOTBALL SCORES FIRST, BUT BARNESVILLE TAKES OVER TO WIN THE 8AA CHAMPIONSHIP
The Crookston Pirate Football team scored first, but the Barnesville Trojans showed why they were the number one seed in the Section, rattling off 56 unanswered points to end the Pirates season in the Section 8AA Championship with a score of 56-3 on a Friday night at the Fargodome. 1st...
RED LAKE COUNTY SHUT OUT BY MAHNOMEN-WAUBUN IN THE SECTION 8A CHAMPIONSHIP
The Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds proved to be too much for the Red Lake County Rebels, as they shut out Red Lake County 32-0 in the Section 8A Championship played in the Fargo dome. 1st Quarter. The Thunderbirds would get the ball to start the game from their own 35 yard line....
GREEN WAVE’S COMEBACK FALLS SHORT TO DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON
1st Quarter – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would start the game on their own 13 yard line. Jordan Summers would get the handoff to the right side for a gain of 4 yards setting up 2nd and 6. Quarterback Owen Leach would drop back and find Bodey Devries for a 15 yard reception down to the 32 yard line. Summers would get the ball again this time, for a gain of 2 making it 2nd and 8. The Rebels would go back to Summers gaining another 2 yards for a big 3rd and 6 from their own 36 yard line. Brody Friend would get his first carry on the play and would be stopped short 3 yards from the first down forcing the Rebels to punt. East Grand Forks’ Cooper Smith would try and catch a short punt, laying out but not being able to corral the ball. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would recover the muffed punt on the Green Wave’s 47 yard line. Summers would get the ball for a short gain of 2 yards, making it 2nd and 8. Leach would go back to pass, but with the pocket crumbling around him, he would be sacked by Cole Bies to make it 3rd and long with 7:30 left in the quarter. Leach would step up in another collapsing pocket and would get sacked yet again, this time by Samuel Schumacher. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton could not take advantage of the turnover and would be forced to punt once again. Smith would fair catch this punt, and East Grand Forks would start their first drive of the game on their own 31 yard line. A quarterback sneak from Drew Carpenter would go for a gain of 2 yards. A toss to John Anderson to the right side would get a gain of 4 yards making it 3rd and 4. A jet sweep to Caleb Schmiedeberg would be sniffed out by the Rebels, for a loss of 1 yard. The Green Wave would punt with 4:30 left in the quarter, and Summers would fair catch the punt at his own 22 yard line. Summers would get the ball again, with a run of 2 yards to the right side. Leach takes a designed run play to the left, following two blockers getting the first down fora gain of 11 yards down to the 35 yard line. Leach would throw on first down, hitting Summers in the chest, but couldn’t reel it in and it falls incomplete. On 2nd and 10, Casey Macziewski would get his first carry of the game for a gain of 6 yards. The Rebels would go back to Summers, who slips in the backfield, but gathers himself and gains 6 yards for a first down with 2:15 left in the quarter. Friend would get the ball, but would get met at the line by a Green Wave defender for no gain. Leach would find Devries on the left side once again, this time connecting for a gain of 7 yards. On 3rd and 3, Summers get the ball once more, running for a gain of 8 yards for another first down. Nicholas Waale would get his first run of the game, for a gain of 9 yards, and the quarter would end scoreless. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton did control the possession clock, running 17 plays to East Grand Forks’ 3 plays.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL THROWS PEPFEST TO WISH PIRATES FOOTBALL LUCK IN THEIR SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
The Crookston High School held a spirited Pepfest this afternoon to end the week to wish the Crookston Pirates football team luck in the game tonight against the Barnesville Trojans for the Section Class 8AA Championship in the Fargodome. Football coach Nate Lubarski introduced the team and the school, and the Pirate mothers gave a spirited cheer to get the school and team ready for the game.
EAST GRAND FORKS LOSES TO DGF AFTER CONTROVERSIAL NO CALL IN SECTION 8AAA TITLE
1st Quarter – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would start the game on their own 13-yard line. Jordan Summers would get the handoff to the right side for a gain of 4 yards setting up second and six. Quarterback Owen Leach would drop back and find Bodey Devries for a 15-yard reception down to the 32-yard line. Summers would get the ball again, this time, for a gain of two, making it second and eight. The Rebels would go back to Summers, gaining another 2two yards for a big third and six from their own 36-yard line. Brody Friend would get his first carry on the play and would be stopped short three yards from the first down, forcing the Rebels to punt. East Grand Forks’ Cooper Smith would try and catch a short punt, laying out but not being able to corral the ball.
Herbert Elmer Swift – Obit
Herbert Elmer Swift, 96, of Crookston, MN, passed away at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston early Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022, with his family by his side. Herb and his mirror image twin brother, Hubert, were born in DeLand, FL on May 4, 1926, to Thurman and Alma (Lunos) Swift. When they were just a few months old the family moved to rural Crookston. The Swift household would eventually grow to embrace 11 children. Herb was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Crookston and attended Crookston schools. At the age of 16, he and Hubert moved to Chardon, OH where they continued their education.
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 5, 2022
The Crookston Eagles Auxiliary will have a $12 Homemade Pie Sale. Orders will be taken from now through Friday, November 18, and pick-up times will be on Sunday, November 20, at 4:00 p.m., and Monday, November 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles Club at 105 S. Broadway. Customers can pick from a choice of apple, pecan, or pumpkin pies. To place your order, you can call Patty at 218-280-4465.
Allen T. Torpet – Obit
Allen T. Torpet, 88, Fertile, MN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his residence in Fertile, surrounded by family. Allen was born in 1934 in Garfield Township in the house where his father was born. Allen attended eight years of country school a mile from his house, graduated from Fertile High School, and spent one year at Wahpeton State School of Science. His dad died when he was 21 and Allen moved home to farm and milk cows.
FERTILE-BELTRAMI FOOTBALL WINS SECTION 6 9-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP
1st Quarter – Blackduck stared the game with the ball and methodically moved the ball down the field. Once they had the ball in Fertile-Beltrami territory the drive sputtered a bit and the Drakes went for it on fourth down and were stopped for a turnover on downs. Fertile-Beltrami...
Recovery Reinvented: Six years helping North Dakotans
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Recovery Reinvented has returned for its sixth year. This event brought both new and familiar faces to North Dakota. Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum made their way to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks to share stories about recovery from addiction. Recovery Reinvented promotes local change and recognizes […]
Isabel Maxine (Gramer) Tronson – Obit
Isabel Maxine (Gramer) Tronson passed away on October 1, 2022, surrounded by family, at the Fair Meadow Nursing Home in Fertile, MN. She was born on June 3, 1929, to Harold and Agnes (Strand) Gramer originally of Crookston. Isabel was raised by her grandparents, Richard and Karoline Strand following the death of her mother in 1930.
GF sports & aquatics center planning advances
The Grand Forks Park District is crunching the latest data on a proposed Indoor Sports Complex and Aquatic Center. The consulting firm Berry Dunn/GreenPlay has compiled the public responses from 9 stakeholder groups – including a webinar that included 77 participants. Most of those responding to the survey believe the facility should house both aquatics and indoor sports.
UND Geologist Unearths World’s Oldest Ice
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Researchers at the University of North Dakota have come across five-million-year-old artifacts that could provide more details about the planet’s ancient history. Geologists at UND unearthed sheets of ice during a trip to Antarctica in 2018, and new research indicates how long the ice dates...
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 4, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Zakaria Abdullah Abdulkadir, 21, of East Grand Forks, for Contempt of Court. Pedro Cosme-Esquivel, 22, of Audobon, for being a Fugitive from Justice from another State. Joshua David Page, 28, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court. The Crookston Fire...
FALCONS FOOTBALL SOAR PAST BLACKDUCK TO WIN SECTION 6 9-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP
1st Quarter – The Drake received the opening kickoff to start the game and looked to show their resolve early with Running Back Dante Frank charging into the Falcons’ defense to methodically move down the field and into the Falcons’ territory. The Falcons quickly recovered from the opening burst from Blackduck and quickly contained the Drakes’ offense short of a first down near midfield. The Drakes looked to continue their drive and went for it on fourth down but were not granted passage past the first down marker and turned the ball over on downs. The Falcons took over close to midfield and attacked with their own run game led by Isaiah Wright and Caiden Swenby weaving around the Drakes defense, and a 23-yard run by Isaiah Wright got the Falcons into the redzone for the first time today to set up the Falcons at the 6-yard line. The Drakes’ defense stood strong to hold the Falcons out of the endzone for three downs, but Isaiah Write was finally able to break through to score a 2-yard touchdown to give the Falcons the first points of the game. The Falcons looked to Wright again to try and find the endzone again for the two-point conversion, but the Drakes stood strong to keep the score only at 6-0. The Falcons kicked the ball back to the Drakes for their next drive, but the ball bounced out of bounds to start the Drakes at their own 35. The Drakes looked to continue where they left off and began to play small ball with short gains running and passing the ball to make it to the Falcons’ 25. But, the Falcons’ defense came up again to hold the Drakes short of the first down by one yard, and the Drakes tried to go for it on fourth down once again. Unfortunately, Running Back Dante Frank was swallowed by Falcons’ tacklers short of the first down and forced them to turn the ball over on downs again. The Falcons took over at their own 25 and returned to their run game to push back to midfield, where they converted a fourth and short situation to end the quarter ahead of the Drakes 6-0.
Scammer posts fake Morgan Wallen concert, Alerus Center responds
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Alerus Center is notifying customers that a Facebook event boasting a Morgan Wallen concert is fake. The Alerus Center posted:. Morgan Wallen is not coming to Alerus Center in 2023. If we don’t post about it, it’s not on our website or Ticketmaster, and we aren’t listed as a co-host for the event, then it’s not real.
