MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Porsche Introduces New Turbocharged Flat-Four Boxster And Cayman Style Editions
This year, Porsche has introduced several special editions, including an all-new 911 GT3 RS inspired by the original 2.7 from 1973 and the magnificent Porsche 911 Sport Classic with a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox. Now it's the entry-level sportscar's turn with the introduction of the 2023 Porsche 718...
topgear.com
10 cars for £2.5k we found this week
Yes, it’s the most-maligned Jaguar of our generation, and for good reasons. So we’re going to move past that to the X-Type’s shining gem: its 240bhp, 3.0-litre V6. Which then brings us to the obvious question – what’s the mark of a truly good engine? In our estimation, is how often it’s reefed out of the car it was intended to power and put somewhere else entirely. And in the case of the Ford-Jaguar 3.0-litre V6, it’s finally starting to earn its due as a lightweight, compact and ear-pleasing way to put 240bhp in places it was never really intended.
MotorAuthority
Scalar Performance SCR1 electric race car debuts at SEMA
Electric race cars are becoming established in professional series like Formula E, but Canada's Scalar Performance is focusing on club racing for its new zero-emission racer. Unveiled this week at the 2022 SEMA show, the Scalar Performance SCR1 is the first car approved by the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) for use in its Super Touring Series, Scalar said. That's a road-racing series aimed more at enthusiasts than pro drivers.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
5 Cars Perfect For A Dodge Inline-Six HurriCrate Engine Swap
Dodge's decision to offer a series of crate engines based on its new Hurricane 3.0-liter inline-six is a brilliant move. It also adds further fuel to the rumor that the Hurricane will power Dodge's next-generation muscle cars. It's an open secret that it will be used in Jeep and Ram products, but not as a replacement for the V8 models, but rather in addition.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Someone Already Crashed A C8 Z06 Corvette
Back on October 23 Instagram account zr1_m7 shared one of the sadder images we’ve seen lately: a busted-up C8 Corvette Z06 sitting sideways at an intersection. Taken in Bloomfield, Michigan, the photo is the aftermath of an accident and has people quite upset. Considering production for the new Z06 will be quite limited and lots of enthusiasts and collectors can’t wait to get their hands on one, that’s understandable.
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Last Three Z06 Generations
In October last year, the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was finally revealed to the world. As expected, it arrived with 670 horsepower courtesy of a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8, and despite six-figure pricing, demand for the car has been a source of financial success for Chevy. But is it worth its asking price of over $106,000, or can you find similar performance in the nameplate's recent front-engine predecessors?
MotorTrend Magazine
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
insideevs.com
Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight
The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
topgear.com
The best bits of the 2022 SEMA show: a gallery
Unlike conventional car shows, it seems to be a bit of a free for all when it comes to what vehicles you stumble across. Reminiscent of a casino floor, there’s lots of disorientating noise, lights and people with thousand-mile stares. It’s bamboozling. So you can often find yourself lost and distracted, contemplating choices (vehicular) that you wouldn’t normally think of.
Carscoops
1,204-HP Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Kicks Sand In Shelby’s Face
If ever there was a car crying out for a humongous injection of extra horsepower, the Shelby GT500 isn’t it. Torturing its engine mounts, transmission, driveshafts and tires to the tune of 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), the GT500 is already more powerful than several supercars. So what does John Hennessey do? He gives it another 444 hp (450 PS), of course.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo
Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
BMW M4 CSL Vs. Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: The Ultimate Six-Cylinder Race
Many would argue that a Porsche has no competition. And while it may be true in the case of the 911 Turbo S, things might be a bit different for models like the 911 GT3 Touring. In fact, one of the many cars that might stand a chance in front of the GT3 also comes from Germany, the recently launched BMW M4 CSL. The CSL, like the GT3, comes with a six-cylinder engine and has the same 0 to 60 mph sprint time of under 4 seconds. If you are curious to find out what car will win on the drag race, the guys over Motorsport Magazine released a short video that shows the two cars next to one another in a very close race.
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Books Are Back Open As First Cars Arrive to Customers
ChevroletRick Hendrick is getting his car for his Corvette dungeon, and regular people are getting their Z06s built earlier.
