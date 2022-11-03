Read full article on original website
Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
Wooldridge wildfire victims sleep in tent until they find permanent housing
WOOLDRIDGE — Homeless people continued their struggle for survival Friday after last month’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. The fire destroyed nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge and burned nearly 4,000 acres of land including the home of Kara Harvey and Shawn Knight. Harvey said, “We...
MU Health Care now provides 24/7 staffing at Hermann Area District Hospital, other centers
MU Health Care has agreed with Hermann Area District Hospital (HADH) to staff the hospital’s emergency department with 24 hours per day, seven days per week service. Providers began staffing the HADH emergency department on November 1. In a press release from MU Health Care, Dr. Matthew Robinson, MU...
Man arrested after 'narcotics incident' at Jefferson City gas station
A man was arrested at a Jefferson City gas station after emergency crews tending to him saw he was hiding a gun. Someone called emergency crews to the Casey's General Store at 102 Eastland Drive on Friday afternoon for a medical emergency. A man was slumped over the steering wheel...
Investigation reveals tainted candy report was false, says Morgan County sheriff
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Morgan County Sheriff's Department says a report of possible tainted Halloween candy was false. According to Chief Deputy J.D. Williams, a 37-year-old man reported that he was sickened by candy he could have picked up at Trunk-or-Treat events in Stover, Laurie, or Gravois Mills. In...
Incumbent Griffith faces challenge from Salcedo for House seat
JEFFERSON CITY — While most candidates for the Missouri General Assembly are vying to get to Jefferson City, two of them are already there: Republican Dave Griffith and Democrat J. Don Salcedo are both running to represent Jefferson City in House District 60. Griffith, the incumbent, has held his...
United Way of Central Missouri surpasses fundraising goal by $100,000
JEFFERSON CITY — The United Way of Central Missouri surpassed their campaign fundraising goal by over $100,000 dollars this year. The theme of the campaign was Willy Wonka with the slogan "So shines a good deed." $2,432,367 were raised for the 28 agencies that partner with the United Way.
Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
Hallsville upsets Centralia to advance to district championship
The Hallsville Indians will play for a district title for the fourth year in a row, as they defeated Centralia 22-8 on the road Friday night. See the highlights above.
Boonville advances to district championship with win over Mexico
The Boonville Pirates defeated Mexico 27-13 on the road to advance to the district title game. See the highlights above.
Man charged with multiple crimes after threatening woman with gun, axe
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody without bond after allegedly strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun and an axe in the early morning hours of Tuesday. According to court documents, 38-year-old Dominic E. Hunter is charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, two...
Rock Bridge rolls to first district title game since 2018
The Rock Bridge Bruins are back in the district title game for the first time since 2018, as they defeated Hazelwood Central 28-6 on Friday night. See the highlights above.
Blair Oaks claims second straight state volleyball title
CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Blair Oaks Falcons are state volleyball champions for the second straight year. Blair Oaks swept Pleasant Hill 25-15, 25-8, 25-23 in the Class 3 championship match Friday afternoon. Aubrey Hardwick led the Blair Oaks attack with 11 kills. Autum Bax finished with 10. The Falcons...
Woman convicted of murdering husband in high-profile case files appeal
COLUMBIA — A woman convicted last year for the 2017 murder of her husband, in a case that garnered national attention, has appealed her conviction, according to court records. Lynlee Renick was convicted in December of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the killing of Ben Renick, her...
Blair Oaks stays undefeated with dominant win over North Callaway
The Blair Oaks Falcons' quest for an unbeaten season is still alive, as they defeated North Callaway 71-14 on Friday night. See the highlights above.
Kobe Brown leads Missouri Hoops to 89-61 exhibition win
Columbia — There are lot of newcomers on this year's Missouri Tigers Men's Basketball team, but Kobe Brown leading the way for the Tigers still remains the same. Brown led all scorers with 25 points in route to the 89-61 win over Washington University on Thursday night. Check out...
