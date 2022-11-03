ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

krcgtv.com

Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Incumbent Griffith faces challenge from Salcedo for House seat

JEFFERSON CITY — While most candidates for the Missouri General Assembly are vying to get to Jefferson City, two of them are already there: Republican Dave Griffith and Democrat J. Don Salcedo are both running to represent Jefferson City in House District 60. Griffith, the incumbent, has held his...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
STOVER, MO
krcgtv.com

Blair Oaks claims second straight state volleyball title

CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Blair Oaks Falcons are state volleyball champions for the second straight year. Blair Oaks swept Pleasant Hill 25-15, 25-8, 25-23 in the Class 3 championship match Friday afternoon. Aubrey Hardwick led the Blair Oaks attack with 11 kills. Autum Bax finished with 10. The Falcons...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Kobe Brown leads Missouri Hoops to 89-61 exhibition win

Columbia — There are lot of newcomers on this year's Missouri Tigers Men's Basketball team, but Kobe Brown leading the way for the Tigers still remains the same. Brown led all scorers with 25 points in route to the 89-61 win over Washington University on Thursday night. Check out...
COLUMBIA, MO

