Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
Supercars in the mountains and city cars in the, um, city: episode 2 of new Top Gear TV
The finest from Ferrari, Pagani and Porsche take to the hills, while three tiny electric cars go on a Parisian treasure hunt. Skip 25 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ferrari 296 GTB, Pagani Huayra BC and the Porsche...
topgear.com
This modified Ford F-150 Lightning might just be the perfect roadtrip EV
Tjin Edition’s SEMA build comes complete with solar charging, a roof tent and… Recaro seats. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Roadtripping in an EV can still be a little bit of a chore sometimes. It’s almost never the fault of the cars, but the infrastructure often just isn’t up to the task. This might make things a little easier though – it’s Tjin Edition’s take on a Ford F-150 Lightning.
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG GT 63S E Hits Nearly 200-MPH In A White-Knuckle Autobahn Run
Not many cars go together with a road as perfectly as an AMG and a German autobahn. While some sports cars like the Miata or the Corvette may be champions on winding roads, the brutal V8 power found in the AMG models makes it perfect for high-speed blasts down the highways. With some AMG models are going to smaller engines, the twin turbocharged V8 found in the majority of current AMG models are perfect for full throttle pulls, especially on the unrestricted section of the Autobahn in Germany - the home turf for BMW M, Mercedes-AMG , and Audi’s RS.
topgear.com
10 cars for £2.5k we found this week
Yes, it’s the most-maligned Jaguar of our generation, and for good reasons. So we’re going to move past that to the X-Type’s shining gem: its 240bhp, 3.0-litre V6. Which then brings us to the obvious question – what’s the mark of a truly good engine? In our estimation, is how often it’s reefed out of the car it was intended to power and put somewhere else entirely. And in the case of the Ford-Jaguar 3.0-litre V6, it’s finally starting to earn its due as a lightweight, compact and ear-pleasing way to put 240bhp in places it was never really intended.
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
Spanish police seize largest ever amount of marijuana worth £56m
Marijuana with a street value of at least €64m (£56m) has been seized in Spain – the largest amount ever found – police said. Spanish police said they had seized 32 tonnes of packaged marijuana. Police raided farms and production plants across Spain in an operation...
Metal detectorist stumbles across Viking treasure hoard in Norway
Using a metal detector in a field, a Norwegian man stumbled upon a number of silver pieces dating back to the Viking Age.
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
‘You don’t want to be a one-trick pony’: England may rip up plan for India clash
Mark Wood says adapting to conditions will be key in Adelaide on Thursday when England meet India for a place in the T20 World Cup final
MotorAuthority
GAC opens European R&D center with Barchetta EV concept debut
GAC may have given up on its ambitions to launch in the U.S., but the Chinese automaker is rapidly expanding elsewhere, currently operating in 28 countries spread cross multiple regions. To help cater to tastes outside of its home market, GAC has established a European R&D center based in Milan,...
MotorTrend Magazine
Porsche Design’s $12,000 Sound Bar Is Made Out of a 911 GT3 Exhaust
Porsche Design has made waves with a series of feature-rich, high-end sound bars crafted out of a 911 exhaust system. These don't just look like a 911 exhaust—they're made out of one. That partially explains the previous model's list price of nearly $5,000. Now Porsche Design has a new 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, newly crafted from a 992-generation GT3 exhaust. Unlike the previous unit, mounted on a horizontal base, this one is now wall-mounted and no longer covered in a black coating. It's a raw, bare, beautiful exhaust system. And it has a new price tag, as well, and one that's a bit of a jump from its 2020 counterpart: $12,000.
US News and World Report
Japan's Honda Launches New EV Model in China
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co unveiled the second model of its new China-only electric vehicle (EV) lineup on Saturday, targeting the fast-growing, battery-driven car segment in the world's largest auto market. The Japanese automaker said last year it planned to roll out EV models under a new brand...
topgear.com
BMW has revealed seven customised R18 motorbikes
Truly, what it says on the tin. From head to toe, this R 18's channelled stealth mode with lots of black lacquer and black chrome, plus a suite of darkened features including the headlight ring, air filter cover, fuel filler cap, matt black sidepipe-style exhaust, rear view mirrors, handlebar clamps and much more. The 16in wheels may be on smaller the side but partnered with its large tyres it gives the bike proper menace.
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia Doesn’t Miss the V8
To put it bluntly, the 2022 Toyota Sequoia was old. The second-generation Sequoia was launched at the end of the Bush administration. After nearly two decades in production, Toyota introduced the third generation of its Sequoia, following the same formula as the similarly updated Toyota Tundra, which means the 5.7-liter V8 is gone and a turbocharged, V6 hybrid powertrain is in its place. While the Tundra also offers a non-hybrid powertrain, the ’23 Sequoia will only be available with Toyota’s I-Force Max 3.5-liter V6 hybrid configuration. This powertrain feeds power through a ten-speed automatic transmission to either the rear wheels in two-wheel-drive trim or all four wheels when ordered as such. The redesigned Sequoia also gets an entirely new shell and interior.
Truth About Cars
Dodge Claims a Straight Six Will Fit in Next-Gen Charger
The Dodge Charger is going electric, but that doesn't it couldn't have an internal-combustion engine. That doesn't mean it will -- just that it's possible. Dodge brand chief Tim Kuniskis said the next-gen Charger could support an internal-combustion engine. "I've been very transparent that our next cars are built on...
Comments / 0