To put it bluntly, the 2022 Toyota Sequoia was old. The second-generation Sequoia was launched at the end of the Bush administration. After nearly two decades in production, Toyota introduced the third generation of its Sequoia, following the same formula as the similarly updated Toyota Tundra, which means the 5.7-liter V8 is gone and a turbocharged, V6 hybrid powertrain is in its place. While the Tundra also offers a non-hybrid powertrain, the ’23 Sequoia will only be available with Toyota’s I-Force Max 3.5-liter V6 hybrid configuration. This powertrain feeds power through a ten-speed automatic transmission to either the rear wheels in two-wheel-drive trim or all four wheels when ordered as such. The redesigned Sequoia also gets an entirely new shell and interior.

4 DAYS AGO