Sandpoint, ID

Sandpoint Reader

City recaps housing and neighborhood workshops

Members of the Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission took in a presentation Nov. 1 from City Planner Amy Tweeten, who recapped a pair of workshops hosted Oct. 20-21 focused on providing information and collecting public input on housing and neighborhoods. The workshops — held at City Hall and the Sandpoint...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Hearing scheduled for revised Camp Bay proposal

SANDPOINT — A hearing has been scheduled to determine how a proposed footpath to allow access to Camp Bay could impact the public interest in a proposed vacation of Camp Bay Road. M3’s latest proposal would reroute non-resident foot traffic to the southeast of the current beach. M3,...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Sandpoint, ID

Sandpoint, the county of Bonner County, Idaho and its largest city, takes pride in its many beautiful attractions. The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Bitterroot mountain ranges surround this city that’s tucked on the shores of the striking Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho’s biggest lake. Sandpoint is home to popular tourist...
SANDPOINT, ID
Sandpoint Reader

A general overview of the general election

Early voting is open at the Bonner County Administration Building from now through Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., after which those participating in local democracy must wait until polling places open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voting locations haven’t changed since the May primary, and all polling...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
SPOKANE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families

A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane, Coeur d’Alene prepares roads for incoming storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday morning may yield some slushy and slick driving conditions for the Inland Northwest. Luckily, plows and city crews in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are on standby to tackle whatever the morning commute may look like. “Our crews are ready, our materials are ready, so we’ll see what presents itself, and we’ll take care of it,” said...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
SPOKANE, WA

