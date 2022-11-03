Read full article on original website
Sandpoint Reader
City recaps housing and neighborhood workshops
Members of the Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission took in a presentation Nov. 1 from City Planner Amy Tweeten, who recapped a pair of workshops hosted Oct. 20-21 focused on providing information and collecting public input on housing and neighborhoods. The workshops — held at City Hall and the Sandpoint...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing scheduled for revised Camp Bay proposal
SANDPOINT — A hearing has been scheduled to determine how a proposed footpath to allow access to Camp Bay could impact the public interest in a proposed vacation of Camp Bay Road. M3’s latest proposal would reroute non-resident foot traffic to the southeast of the current beach. M3,...
Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Sandpoint, ID
Sandpoint, the county of Bonner County, Idaho and its largest city, takes pride in its many beautiful attractions. The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Bitterroot mountain ranges surround this city that’s tucked on the shores of the striking Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho’s biggest lake. Sandpoint is home to popular tourist...
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho Transportation Department proposes major I-90 construction project due to influx of people
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – As the influx of new residents continues in our region, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is planning some upgrades to major roadways, including I-90. ITD is proposing additional lanes throughout most of the corridor, as well as two options in Post Falls, to the...
Sandpoint Reader
A general overview of the general election
Early voting is open at the Bonner County Administration Building from now through Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., after which those participating in local democracy must wait until polling places open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voting locations haven’t changed since the May primary, and all polling...
Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
inlander.com
A longtime Spokane cannabis retailer expands south for the lounges, reusable packages and low taxes
With three locations around Spokane, Cinder has long been one of the region's most prominent cannabis retailers. Last month, the company opened a fourth store in a city distant from the Inland Northwest: Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Inlander spoke with owner Justin Peterson and Chief Operating Officer Ted Robinson about...
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
inlander.com
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
City of Spokane, Coeur d’Alene prepares roads for incoming storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday morning may yield some slushy and slick driving conditions for the Inland Northwest. Luckily, plows and city crews in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are on standby to tackle whatever the morning commute may look like. “Our crews are ready, our materials are ready, so we’ll see what presents itself, and we’ll take care of it,” said...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
Thousands without power in Spokane and North Idaho due to gusty winds in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane and North Idaho residents are seeing the aftermath of strong winds that hit the region on Friday night. The strong winds left thousands without power and some downed branches across the roads. A High Wind Warning was issued for a majority of the Inland...
Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
KHQ Right Now
9 vehicles involved in separate collisions on I-90 at Maple exit, blocks multiple westbound lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two separate collisions on westbound I-90 have caused significant congestion, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a recent update, WSP clarifies that what was thought to be a single crash at the Maple Street exit was actually two separate collisions in the same area, one crash involving five cars and the other involving four.
KHQ Right Now
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
