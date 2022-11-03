ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

12-year-old Lakewood girl found safe

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home has been found safe.

She left her home around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and was found safe before 11 a.m. Thursday.

This story has been updated to remove her photo and identifying information.

