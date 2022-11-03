12-year-old Lakewood girl found safe
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home has been found safe.
She left her home around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and was found safe before 11 a.m. Thursday.
This story has been updated to remove her photo and identifying information.
