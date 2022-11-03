Read full article on original website
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (11/6 – 11/15/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
WATE
Foothills Craft Fair back for 56th year
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Artisans and makers come together to showcase the best of their work. The Fine Craft Show will take place on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Hwy. Tickets are available online and at the event. Over 80...
Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
WATE
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
Knoxville looks to add more affordable housing through new projects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville will discuss an option for affordable rental housing relief in Tuesday's City Council meeting. The council will be considering funding two housing projects. These projects will be located in North and West Knoxville and would be for low-income households. Developers Central Terrace,...
6 free things to do in Knoxville Nov. 4-6
The beginning of a new fall month brings a several great indoor activities as we move closer to the holiday season. Here are 6 free things to do this weekend.
wvlt.tv
SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch. Visitors who visit SkyLand Ranch will be greeted with live entertainment...
insideofknoxville.com
One Downtown Business Closes and Another is Sold
There’s a natural life cycle for businesses. Even favorite business change over time and don’t last forever. Two popular downtown spots are going through those changes now. Central Depot enjoyed almost a five year run, which is impressive if for no other reason than that most of that...
KPD searching for three people for stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for three people after they were seen stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church early Thursday morning. Police said the three people were seen at Sacred Heart Cathedral between 1:55 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. stealing the items....
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that has burned around 60 acres as the area is under a wind advisory.
MacKenzie Scott give largest single donation to Knoxville Area Urban League
The Knoxville Area Urban League has received a donation of over a million dollars.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a popular promotion. Those who live or work in Sevier County will have the opportunity to enjoy Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas with just a $5 donation on November 5 to 13.
WATE
New vintage store takes you back in time
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
insideofknoxville.com
Knoxville Opera Presents The Merry Widow This Weekend
Tonight and in a Sunday matinee, Knoxville Opera presents The Merry Widow by Franz Lehar. Originally written in German, the libretto will be performed in English and includes both speaking portions as well as singing. The whimsical comedy is a co-production between Knoxville Opera and the University of Tennessee Opera Theatre. Kevin Class conducts, Dean Anthony is Stage Director, and James Marvel is Production Director and Artistic Associate.
WYSH AM 1380
UCOR: Transition at TWPC in OR is complete
(UCOR press release) Environmental Management contractor UCOR last week assumed responsibility of the Transuranic Waste Processing Center (TWPC) and waste processing operations at Oak Ridge. EM’s contract with the previous contractor operating the facility, North Wind Solutions, expired Oct. 26. “We completed a pretty intensive 60-day transition, but now...
utdailybeacon.com
Old Crow Medicine Show debuts new song ‘Big Orange T’ on WUTK Volunteer Radio
Old Crow Medicine Show’s front man Ketch Secor joined WUTK Volunteer Radio at noon today to debut their brand new song “Big Orange T.” The American string band is well-known for their songs “Wagon Wheel” and “Down Home Girl.”. “Our roots in Old Crow...
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
