Milpitas, CA

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in the Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

While there were no Powerball jackpot winners in Wednesday night's draw, two tickets worth $1 million each were sold, including one in the Bay Area, according to the California Lottery .

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on 1838 Milmount Drive in Milpitas. The other ticket was purchased at a grocery store in San Bernardino County.

Each ticket is worth $1,044,212.

The jackpot was at $1.2 billion for Wednesday's winning numbers drawing, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fourth-largest overall lottery prize in US history.

The top prize comes with a cash value of $596.7 million.

The winning numbers are: 22, 11, 60, 2, 35 and the Power Ball was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

After no one won, the jackpot has now grown to $1.5 billion , the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the top prize shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, he District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million and tickets are $2 apiece.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

Manuel Franco, of West Allis, Wisconsin, is the winner of the $768.4M Powerball jackpot.

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

