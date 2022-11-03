ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NM State grabs 99-75 win over Western New Mexico in exhibition game

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTHWS_0iwn0Puk00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball got the chance to play outside competition one more time without the result counting in the record book.

NMSU grabbed a 99-75 win over Western New Mexico, a NCAA Division II school, in an exhibition game at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Wednesday night.

4,146 people got to watch the new-look Aggies take on the Mustangs in an exhibition before the start of the regular season in a couple of days.

The Aggies shot 59% (36-61) from the field and 54% (13-24) from three-point land. NM State had five players end their night in double-digits when it came to scoring: Anthony Roy (10 points), Issa Muhammad (15 points), DaJuan Gordon (14 points), Deshawndre Washington (21 points), Kyle Feit (12 points).

One thing NMSU will look to clean up before the start of the regular season is limiting turnovers. The Aggies recorded 17 turnovers compared to the Mustangs’ 15 on the night. Defense was also a topic of concern for NMSU head coach Greg Heiar.

“I thought we shot the ball well. I know we are a very dangerous offensive team,” said Heiar. “Defensively we got to continue to improve. The gameplan was to switch their screens and that was kind of a lazy man’s way to play defense and I really wasn’t pleased with the defensive end of the court.”

NMSU won the rebounding battle, outrebounding the Mustangs 37-24 in total rebounds. The Aggies also outscored the Mustangs in the paint 42-36.

As expected, NM State walked out with a win against Western New Mexico. Now, Heiar and his squad will look to make quick adjustments before the games really start to count.

“We’ll continue to learn from the video. We just got to continue to play and just grow,” said Heiar. “I am happy for them because everybody in the program is new, and it is going to take some time. It is not going to happen overnight.”

NMSU will open up their regular season against New Mexico Highlands on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Pan American Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. MT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

