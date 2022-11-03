Read full article on original website
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: scattered rains, weekend trade winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) – An upper disturbance brings scattered rains to the islands for Aloha Friday. Overnight, scattered trade wind showers especially late at night. Highest rain chances for windward and southeast sections of Maui/Big Island. Mostly cloudy skies with lows near 70s.
Report shows new car sales are decreasing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The market for brand new cars in Hawaii is cooling off. The latest report shows new car sales island-wide is down by 14% compared to last year at this time. Nationally, sales are down by almost 17%.
US military finishes draining Red Hill fuel pipelines, updated closure plan released
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military said it's finished draining three pipelines connecting Pearl Harbor to a fuel storage facility that last year spilled jet fuel into the military installation's tap water and sickened 6,000 people. US Navy wants public's ideas on how to use Hawaii fuel tanks. About...
Guinea Pig overpopulation crowds Maui shelter
Shelters say they're overrun with the small critters. KITV4's Diane Ako looks into some of the reasons- and the answer to the problem.
Oahu owner of controversial license plate forced to hand it over, according to judge's ruling
After multiple warnings - expired registrations - and threats of legal action the driver fought back claiming his rights had been violated. But as KITV4's Tom George reports a judge today ruled that's not the case. Judge rules against Oahu man who refuses to surrender 'FCKBLM' license plate. A Hawaii...
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Homeschooling enrollment in Hawaii increasing, public school enrollment decreasing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to recent data, the 2020 to 2021 school year, the number of registered home schooled children in Hawaii jumped by 44%. Hawaii's public schools experienced its third consecutive decline in enrollment in 2022. Parents decide to take their kids out of school because of violence, bullying,...
Oklahoma man arrested for fake Pokémon card scheme after tip from victim in Hawaii
TULSA, Okla. (KITV4) -- An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly scamming people all across the country with fake Pokémon cards. And the arrest was made possible after one of his alleged victims in Hawaii made a tip to the police. Tulsa Police say Michael McCoy was arrested for...
Suspect in murder of former Hawaii woman awaiting extradition back to Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. (KITV4) -- Prosecutors in Washington state issued an arrest warrant, Thursday, murder in the death of a Hawaii woman who's body was found in the Columbia River back in September. The body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez was found in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. At the time,...
Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two...
Big Island man issued 10-year sentence for domestic abuse charges
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Honoka'a man was sentenced the high mandatory minimum prison term for seven abuse charges. Adam Kahekili Kepoo, 27, will serve ten years in prison before being eligible for parole for seven felony offenses. The Hawai‘i Paroling Authority set Kepoo’s minimum term at the maximum of ten years following an October 24, 2022 hearing. Kepoo will not be eligible for release until April 22, 2031.
Vote in Person or via Drop Box by November 8
HONOLULU (Island Life) - With General Election Day right around the corner, it’s time to start casting your vote! The Office of Elections has a few reminders for you during this voting season. Scott Nago (Chief Election Officer, Hawaii State Office of Elections) shared, “...if you still have your...
