Hawaii State

KITV.com

Report shows new car sales are decreasing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The market for brand new cars in Hawaii is cooling off. The latest report shows new car sales island-wide is down by 14% compared to last year at this time. Nationally, sales are down by almost 17%.
HAWAII STATE
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
ALABAMA STATE
Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two...
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
Big Island man issued 10-year sentence for domestic abuse charges

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Honoka'a man was sentenced the high mandatory minimum prison term for seven abuse charges. Adam Kahekili Kepoo, 27, will serve ten years in prison before being eligible for parole for seven felony offenses. The Hawai‘i Paroling Authority set Kepoo’s minimum term at the maximum of ten years following an October 24, 2022 hearing. Kepoo will not be eligible for release until April 22, 2031.
HAWAII STATE
Vote in Person or via Drop Box by November 8

HONOLULU (Island Life) - With General Election Day right around the corner, it’s time to start casting your vote! The Office of Elections has a few reminders for you during this voting season. Scott Nago (Chief Election Officer, Hawaii State Office of Elections) shared, “...if you still have your...
HAWAII STATE

