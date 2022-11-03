Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
Travel trailer stolen from Timberlake RV in Campbell County: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a travel trailer stolen on Tuesday, according to deputies. This incident happened at 2 a.m. on Timberlake Road. Deputies said a small 2022 X Treme Sports tear drop-shaped travel trailer was taken from Timberlake RV. The suspect vehicle pictured is believed to...
WSET
Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters
CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
WSET
Woman dies after car goes down wrong lanes, collides on I-64: VSP
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A head-on collision after a car traveled down the wrong way on I-64 left one person dead, Virginia State Police said. On Monday at 9:45 a.m. VSP said Ruth Fridley Brewster of Clifton Forge drove down the wrong side of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker.
WSET
Woman shot on Grove Street in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A woman was shot on Grove Street Monday night, police said. Authorities said that she has non-life-threatening injuries and was being taken to the hospital. They said a car was hit and a couple of unoccupied houses were as well. A man who lives in...
WSET
Suspect arrested after firing shots in Salem; 3 officers injured in chase
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department arrested a suspect who fired shots in Downtown Salem on Monday night leading to a police chase and multiple officers injured, officials said. 25-year-old Griffin Newman was arrested Tuesday night around 8 p.m. and is currently being held without bond. Detectives...
WSET
BEDFORD SCAM ALERT: Callers claim to be with sheriff's office collecting debts
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Bedford County and get a call from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office or other local government trying to collect a debt, you're being scammed. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn citizens of a common scam going...
WSET
Teen suspect in Danville Mall shooting is back in Virginia, faced arraignment hearing
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The teen suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one dead is back in Virginia. 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney faced a judge at the Danville General District Court for his arraignment hearing on Friday. According to the clerk's office, at the hearing, Pinckney requested...
WSET
Homicide investigation underway after victim dies from injuries following Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting victim died from their injuries early Monday morning. On Sunday at approximately 9:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 29th Street NW.
WSET
Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
WSET
Red Kettle stolen outside Belk Department store in Danville Mall: Salvation Army
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Salvation Army confirmed a kettle was stolen outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall Monday afternoon. While the kettle worker was not physically injured, they were stunned and disturbed to have this occur, the Salvation Army of Danville said. Safety measures are stressed...
WSET
Albemarle County man pleads guilty to Hobbs Act Robbery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An Albemarle County man pled guilty on Monday to breaking into a private home while armed in October 2021. Traevon Gray, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. At sentencing, Gray faces up to 20 years in prison. “The Department of Justice...
WSET
Roanoke leaf collection begins as peak color disappears, cool temperatures return
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is here to help when it comes to cleaning up those fall leaves. Roanoke's Bagged Leaf Collection Program will be conducted in November and December in the following weeks:. November 14-17 November 28-December 1. December 5-8 December 12-15 Bagged leaf collection...
WSET
River District Association announces 'River District Dollars', digital gift card
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The River District Association (RDA) announced the launch of "River District Dollars", a community-based digital gift card. This year, RDA said they want to encourage you to keep holiday shopping local and is making it easy to do so with "River District Dollars". "River District...
WSET
Christmas Holiday Market Offers Local Items, Photos with Santa, and Giveaways!
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — The Christmas Holiday Market is set for November 12 at CVCC in Bedford. It's put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. There are a lot of vendors and great opportunities to buy local! Emily got to throw on her Santa hat and see what will be available to shop!
WSET
The Satanic Temple to host family movie night at Jefferson Forest HS Auditorium
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A group called The Satanic Temple is planning to host an event for families at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County. The Satanic Temple is hosting what they're calling a Family Movie Night at the high school in February. "Shock, at the fact...
WSET
Instructors & students from across the Commonwealth came together for 2022 'Truck School'
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People from across the Commonwealth came together to practice and learn rescue skills. The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said that this weekend instructors and students from across the Commonwealth came together for the 2022 "Truck School". According to the department the...
WSET
Flooring company donates materials to Habitat for Humanity home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Habitat for Humanity home in Lynchburg has new floors after LL Flooring out of Richmond donated more than 1,300 square feet of flooring. LL Flooring's Lay It Forward initiative was behind the effort, and the flooring was installed in one of six of the Habitat for Humanity houses built in a new cul-de-sac in Lynchburg.
WSET
Clifton Middle School to close Thursday & Friday due to probable flu cases: District
COVINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A high number of probable flu cases caused another school to close Thursday and Friday. Clifton Middle School will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a high number of probable flu cases, the district said. According to the district, Alleghany Highlands Public School leadership...
WSET
Culler Beauty Foundation Self Adjusts to Match Skin Tone
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Culler Beauty foundation is designed to adjust to your skin tone as you apply it. It also has SPF 50 built in to protect you from the sun. Emily finds out how this works and how to choose the best color for you!
WSET
Nelson Co. to participate in Artists Sunday, spotlight local artists during holiday season
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County announced that it is participating in Artists Sunday on November 27, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, to spotlight artists during the holiday shopping season. Artist Sunday, falling between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to...
