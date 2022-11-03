ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSET

Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters

CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
CONCORD, VA
WSET

Woman shot on Grove Street in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A woman was shot on Grove Street Monday night, police said. Authorities said that she has non-life-threatening injuries and was being taken to the hospital. They said a car was hit and a couple of unoccupied houses were as well. A man who lives in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Suspect arrested after firing shots in Salem; 3 officers injured in chase

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department arrested a suspect who fired shots in Downtown Salem on Monday night leading to a police chase and multiple officers injured, officials said. 25-year-old Griffin Newman was arrested Tuesday night around 8 p.m. and is currently being held without bond. Detectives...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Albemarle County man pleads guilty to Hobbs Act Robbery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An Albemarle County man pled guilty on Monday to breaking into a private home while armed in October 2021. Traevon Gray, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. At sentencing, Gray faces up to 20 years in prison. “The Department of Justice...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Flooring company donates materials to Habitat for Humanity home

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Habitat for Humanity home in Lynchburg has new floors after LL Flooring out of Richmond donated more than 1,300 square feet of flooring. LL Flooring's Lay It Forward initiative was behind the effort, and the flooring was installed in one of six of the Habitat for Humanity houses built in a new cul-de-sac in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA

