Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Hotline announces new associate director
The Outer Banks Hotline Board of Directors has announced its new associate director, Stephanie Baker. Baker’s hiring comes as the agency implements a plan of strategic growth in grant programs, development and outreach, noted the announcement. “Stephanie brings experience, enthusiasm and great communication skills to our agency,” said Board...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven names new police chief
Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
ocracokeobserver.com
Early voting foreshadows high turnout
Following a trend throughout the country, Ocracoke had a high early-voting turnout with 173 ballots cast in last week’s two-day early voting. According to Hyde County Elections Office Director Viola Williams, as of closing on Wednesday, 199 had opted for early voting on the mainland and 40 absentee ballots have been received.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk Manager Stewart suddenly resigns
In a terse statement released on the afternoon of Nov. 1, the Town of Kitty Hawk has announced the sudden resignation of Town Manager Andy Stewart. Here is the one-paragraph statement. Town of Kitty Hawk Manager, Andy Stewart, who has served the Town for over six years, has resigned. The...
outerbanksvoice.com
Duck delays pursuit of Barrier Island Station vehicular access; defers decision to February
Citing timing and the still-pending CAMA permit, the Town of Duck announced on Nov. 1 that no beach access for anything other than official vehicles will be pursued until after the Town Council’s February retreat. The town had applied for a CAMA permit to construct and maintain a drive-over...
publicradioeast.org
Search for handcuffed man that bolted from a coastal NC detention center enters third day
A strange search along the North Carolina coast for a handcuffed man that ran off from the county jail and into the nearby woods continues. Officials with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say Corey Smith was in the booking area after being cuffed when he bolted from the Maple Detention Center.
outerbanksvoice.com
“One of the biggest pillars in our community”
Manteo’s Timmy Charity makes an impact on people’s lives. Back in June, Timmy Charity was in Family Dollar in Manteo when he overheard a woman telling the cashier that she had just taken in her two young grandchildren, but had no furniture in her home, except for one blow-up mattress that they slept on each night.
islandfreepress.org
Coastal flooding, ocean overwash possible next week
Confidence is increasing that multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash along the Outer Banks next week, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from...
outerbanksvoice.com
‘Teachers are getting beat over the head’
With custodians scarce, Dare teachers take on new cleaning duties. Teachers have always been responsible for some cleaning duties in their classrooms – wiping down tables and desks, some light sweeping here and there. But since Covid-19, many local teachers are now responsible for sweeping, mopping, vacuuming and taking out the trash. They are staying late, coming in early and on the weekends, and cleaning during their planning periods to get the job done.
WAVY News 10
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
WAVY News 10
Dare County Sheriff’s Office: Scammers trying to extort money from residents
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Scammers are trying to extort money from Dare County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they’re using the names of its deputies in the process. The scammers are claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, it said, and telling residents...
obxtoday.com
Once-per-week residential trash collection to begin November 7 in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ annual once-per-week residential trash collection will begin Monday, November 7, 2022. The twice-per-week collection schedule will resume Monday, April 3, 2023. Please remember to recycle and take advantage of the Town’s Recycle Center at 701 Bermuda Bay Boulevard. Anyone can recycle at this...
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
outerbanksvoice.com
New 7,500 sq. ft. candy store headed to Kitty Hawk
Construction is underway of a two-story 7,500-square-foot retail candy store with 24 parking spaces at 5201 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The development is located on a one-acre piece of property located just south of Outer Banks Furniture and across U.S.158 from the former Sentara Medical Center and future Kitty Hawk Police Department.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Roanoke Island Garden Club’s plant and yard sale set for Saturday in Manteo
Roanoke Island Garden Club’s semi-annual plant/yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 603 Harriot Street (corner Highway 64 and Harriot) in Manteo. Club members will be selling outdoor and indoor plants, including three-gallon plants donated by Quentin...
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH man killed in bicycle-vehicle accident
(Kill Devil Hills Police) The Kill Devil Hills Police Department released this information on Nov. 1, reporting on the tragic accident that took a life the night before. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Caravan, operated by William Lee Miller, 59, of Southern Shores, was traveling north on US-158, in the inside travel lane. Miller was the only occupant of the vehicle. At the same time, a Trek bicycle was crossing US 158 from West to East at Avalon Drive ridden by Adam Alexander Simon, 27, of Kill Devil Hills.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
outerbanksvoice.com
Jacqueline Jacobson of Kill Devil Hills, October 17
May 3, 1928 – October 17, 2022. Jacqueline Jacobson, 94, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Spring Arbor of the Outer Banks, North Carolina, where she lived for the last 10 years of her life. Jacqueline Jacobson was born in France. She spent her early years growing up in...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two women charged for possessing controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that two women are facing charges for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 18 press release from DCSO, on October 11, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m., a DCSO B-District deputy was notified by the Dare County Detention Center that two inmates were found to have several pills in their possession.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bulls and BBQ to bring full day of family-friendly fun
Fall is here and it is that time of year again to grab your cowboy hat and boots and come on out to the Bulls and BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center-CCRC located in Powells Point. Bring your friends and family out for a day filled with fun family festivities, the event will be held on November 5, 2022 from noon until 6 p.m.
