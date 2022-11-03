Read full article on original website
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
Binance tops up SAFU fund at $1 billion amid price fluctuations
As the liquidity crisis and acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao assured his community of insurance of sufficient funds backing the network. In a tweet on Nov. 9, CZ said that the exchange has once again topped its Secure Asset Fund for Users...
Alameda Research and FTX Ventures websites go dark
Websites linked to crypto exchange FTX have been taken down on Nov. 9 following a liquidity crisis and pending acquisition of the company by its rival Binance. Websites for Alameda Research and the company’s venture capital arm, FTX Ventures, were offline and made private, while both FTX’s main site and FTX US’ website remain accessible.
Could Bitcoin have launched in the 1990s — Or was it waiting for Satoshi?
This year, Oct. 31 marked the 14th anniversary of the issuance of one of this century’s most consequential white papers — Satoshi Nakamoto’s “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.” Its 2008 publication set off a “revolution in finance” and “heralded a new era for money, one that did not derive its value from governmental edict but rather from technological proficiency and ingenuity,” as NYDIG celebrated in its Nov. 4 newsletter.
Binance CEO not interested in Alameda’s offer to buy up its FTT holdings
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, appears disinterested in Alameda Research’s offer to buy out the crypto exchange’s FTX Token (FTT) holdings. Zhao responded to a question on Nov. 7 on Twitter asking if he would take up the offer by Alameda Research CEO...
Ramp, builder of crypto payment rails, raises $70M
Crypto-focused fintech company Ramp has raised $70 million in venture capital, upping its pledge to continue building a unified payment experience for digital assets. The Series B investment round was co-led by venture firms Mubadala Capital and Korelya Capital, Ramp disclosed on Nov. 9. As reported by Cointelegraph, Ramp raised $53 million in a Series A funding round that closed in December 2021, bringing its total capital raise to roughly $123 million.
How to pay your bills with cryptocurrency?
Satoshi Nakamoto developed the first decentralized cryptocurrency called Bitcoin (BTC) and referred to it as “a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.” As per Bitcoin’s white paper, online payments could be made directly from one party to another without going through a banking institution with a peer-to-peer version of electronic cash.
Trademarks filed for NFTs, metaverse and cryptocurrencies soar to new levels in 2022
The number of companies filing trademarks for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse-related virtual goods and services, and cryptocurrencies has grown rapidly in 2022. According to data compiled by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the number of trademark applications filed for digital currencies, as well as their related goods and services, has reached 4,708 as of the end of October 2022 — surpassing the total number filed in 2021 (3,547).
Breaking: Binance CEO announces intent to acquire FTX to ‘help cover the liquidity crunch’
Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s announcement that the company would liquidate its position in FTX Token (FTT), FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as 'SBF,' took to social media seemingly in an effort to quell rumors of conflict between the major crypto exchanges. According to a Nov. 8 Twitter...
Fractional NFTs and what they mean for investing in real-world assets
While nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are currently suffering in the bowels of a bear market, some are using this time to build and develop new concepts with the technology. Once such new concept is fractional NFTs — an iteration of NFTs that enable multiple investors to own a piece of a single token.
Breaking: FTX’s Binance rescue deal falls apart in less than 48 hours
On Nov. 9, less than 48 hours after Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, announced his intentions to bail out troubled competitor FTX, the firm stated that it would not be pursuing the deal. Binance had signed a nonbinding letter of intent on Nov. 8 that allowed the firm to either fully acquire the FTX exchange, proceed with a partial acquisition of assets, or walk away from the agreement.
Crypto no longer in top 10 most-cited potential risks: US central bank report
While proponents of traditional finance remain keen on dismissing Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto ecosystem as financial risks, a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — one of the 12 federal reserve banks of the United States — revealed 11 factors that overshadow crypto in terms of risk in 2022.
In staff letter, Binance CEO embraces scrutiny from regulators amid potential FTX deal
Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive officer of crypto exchange Binance also known as “CZ,” warned users its intention to acquire FTX may invite scrutiny from global regulators — but the firm is ready. In a letter to Binance staff tweeted on Nov. 9, CZ said though the...
Why is Bitcoin price down today?
After topping the $21,500 mark on Nov. 4, Bitcoin (BTC) price is down by 14% on Nov. 8, reaching a new yearly low at $17,166 and most altcoins are following suit. While the Binance and FTX news initially caused an uptick in the market, the day turned south as various unconfirmed sources speculate that FTX’s losses could show a $6 billion deficit.
Russia’s central bank report examines crypto’s place in the financial system
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is looking at ways to integrate crypto assets and blockchain technology into its local financial system amid a pile-on of global financial sanctions. In a Telegram post by the CBR on Nov. 7, the central bank shared a public consultation report titled “Digital Assets...
Galaxy Digital discloses $77M exposure to FTX, $48M likely locked in withdrawals
In its latest quarterly earnings call on Nov. 9, blockchain financial services firm Galaxy Digital disclosed that it had an exposure of $76.8 million consisting of cash and digital assets to troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Of this amount, Galaxy Digital said that $47.5 million is currently in the withdrawal process.
MarginX launches world’s first community-based decentralized exchange
MarginX, the world’s first community-based decentralized exchange (DEX), launches on the Function X blockchain today. It runs on a first-of-its-kind multichain and on-chain infrastructure that allows investors to trade with close to zero gas fees, ultra-high throughput and liquidity, and full ownership and transparency. During its beta test in...
Singapore's Temasek engages with FTX in liquidity crisis
Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek, a shareholder at FTX, is reportedly engaging with the cryptocurrency exchange in the liquidity crisis that led to its unexpected (and still pending) bail out on Nov 8. In comments to Reuters, the sovereign wealth fund said it was "aware of the developments between...
Binance CEO shares ‘two big lessons’ after FTX’s liquidity crunch
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has shared his take on “two big lessons” to be learned from the FTX saga, saying cryptocurrency firms shouldn’t use their own tokens as collateral and should also keep “large reserves.”. In a Nov. 8 tweet, Zhao laid out...
