kjas.com
Curtis O. Hall, Jr.
Curtis O. Hall, Jr., 79, of Kirbyville died Friday, November 4, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday, Nov,. 7, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Kirbyville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm Monday prior to services. Born...
kjas.com
Florine Houston
Florine Houston went to her new home in Heaven Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the age of 88. Funeral services for Ms. Houston will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 446 FM 777, Jasper, Texas at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will also be at...
kjas.com
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
kjas.com
Judy Brown
Judy “MamaJim” Brown, 68, of Spurger, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. A celebration of Judy’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Spurger Methodist Church with a reception to follow the service. Officiating will be Rev. Tommy Williams and Rev. Doretta Remy.
kjas.com
UPDATE - POWER RESTORED IN SOUTH JASPER
Power was restored in south Jasper at 5:55pm, which includes the Jasper High School football stadium. It appears that the Jasper/Silsbee game will begin on time at 6:30pm. A power outage which occurred on the south side of Jasper late Friday afternoon may possibly effect the start of the Jasper/Silsbee football game. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30, but as of 5:45pm the lights are still out.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland native leading Latin dance classes in Beaumont
Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery, a Latin Dance event, returns to Beaumont on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Cotton Creek Winery, 6755 Phelan Blvd #10, Beaumont, TX 77706 at 7:00 pm for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Cleveland native and host/instructor at Salsa At Cotton Creek...
KTRE
East Texas Food Bank Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event in Lufkin canceled
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank said the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event slated to be held tomorrow has been canceled. The food bank cited the threat for severe weather as the reason for the cancelation. The event was supposed to be held at UBank at 5:30 p.m....
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
kjas.com
ESD #1 accepting bids for new ambulance provider
Jasper County Emergency Services District #1, which covers the Buna area, is currently accepting bids for a new EMS provider. According to Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Ted Smith, who is also the Secretary for ESD #1, Acadian EMS is currently under contract to cover ESD #1. “It’s not because were...
New ice skating rink coming to East Texas just in time for Christmas
LUFKIN, Texas — A new attraction is coming to Deep East Texas to officially usher in the Christmas season. According to the City of Lufkin, Ice Skating in the Pines will provide an exciting tradition for family and friends. The 3,300 sq. ft. real ice skating rink will open...
MySanAntonio
Sidnee Lewis named Director of Finance and Administration for Beaumont Chamber
Sidnee Lewis has joined the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce as its Director of Finance and Administration as of Nov. 1. Paul A. Robbins of San Augustine has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as District Attorney of the First Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine Counties for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
KLTV
Angelina County Judge In Court
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
MySanAntonio
Beaumont Texas Roadhouse set to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-week delay due to construction setbacks, Texas Roadhouse's Beaumont location is ready to open. The restaurant, located at 6165 U.S. 69 near Parkdale Mall, is now slated to open to the public at 4 p.m. Monday. The...
Lake Charles American Press
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman
A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
kogt.com
Edward Joseph Farrell, Jr.
Edward Joseph Farrell, Jr. 52, of Orange, passed away on October 18, 2022, at home. Born in Orange, Texas on June 4, 1970, he was the son of Elsie and Edward Farrell, Sr. Edward was a good man and a hard worker. He loved taking care of everyone, especially on their birthdays, and spending his time watching NASCAR. Edward was a good-hearted family man and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
12newsnow.com
Four children adopted into their forever homes in Orange County
November is National Adoption Month. The courtroom of Judge Mandy Rodgers was packed with people waiting to complete their families.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
KFDM-TV
H.S. Football - District 9-4A-II - Week 11: Silsbee 26 Jasper 23 Final
Jasper, Tx — The Silsbee Tigers complete the perfect regular season, going 10-0 after topping Jasper in week 11. Silsbee will face Columbia in the Bi-District round on Friday, Nov. 11 at LaPorte High School.
Texas Hunter Gets Stuck In Tree 18 Feet Up & Upside Down For Over An Hour
"I was 18 feet up and my ankle was the only thing that was holding me up."
scttx.com
SH 87 South Near CR 2050 Scene of Major Crash Incident
November 2, 2022 - Emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash Monday, October 31, 2022, on State Highway 87 South just over one mile from Shelbyville near CR 2050. Center Fire Department personnel were requested to assist with Jaws-of-Life in helping to extricate the passenger from the vehicle....
