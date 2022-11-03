Read full article on original website
Mr. Goodfellow: Guarantee Roofing
DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. LLC. ABOUT THE DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Co., LLC has been serving Siouxland for 95 years. The company does commercial and residential roofing, as well as siding, insulation and replacement windows, storm windows, entry doors and gutters. Copyright 2018 The Sioux...
Mr. Goodfellow: Great Southern Bank
ABOUT THE DONOR: Great Southern Bank operates more than 100 offices across 13 states, including seven full-service retail banking centers in Siouxland. The bank offers a complete lineup of financial services and products. Great Southern Bank is committed to investing back into the community and seeks to help make it a better, more prosperous place to live. Our Community Matters Program serves as the foundation of our philosophy of how to strengthen our communities by leading, doing, giving and teaching.
Andy Robak
Andy Robak of Sioux City will celebrate his 93rd birthday with a western Caribbean cruise in January. Cards may be sent to 4000 Teton Trace, Apt. G2, Sioux City, IA 51104. Andy was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Glen Lyon, Pa. He served six years in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked 40 years for IBM and Kodak as a customer engineer.
From the Archives
Married The Wrong Man: A Sioux City woman is in quite a serious predicament—she is not married to the man she thought she was. Emma B. Larson married Julus Karash when she believed she was marrying F. J. Schultz, and she lived with him for some time before discovering the mistake. Karash and F.J. Shultz are distant relatives, and Karash impersonated Schultz with the purpose of ingratiating himself into Emma Schultz’s favor and marrying her. During their time together, Karash obtained $300 from Emma Schultz and, according to her, spent it all at the gambling tables. Upon learning the truth, Larson threatened Karash with legal process, after which he left and has never returned. Larson asks the court to declare the marriage and null and void and that she be permitted to resume her maiden name of Emma B. Larson.
LETTER: Why is Loomis challening his boss, Jennings?
James Loomis is challenging P.J. Jennings in the race for Woodbury County Attorney. He says in an interview that he’s doing an “amazing job.” Sheriff Chad Sheehan endorses Loomis and says that “their departments are doing a great job bringing perpetrators to trial." Loomis, an attorney in the office, says the office is prosecuting criminals and standing up for victims of crime.
2022 Sioux City Journal Election previews
In the run-up to Election Day, we've been previewing federal, state and local races as well as ballot initiatives across Siouxland. We put all of those stories in one easy to browse place for you. alert featured top story topical. Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in...
Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
SIOUX CITY -- Jake and Lexa Hawkins took up baking as a hobby during the pandemic. They subsequently parlayed their hobby into a home-based bakery, and are now looking to move the business out of their home and into a commercial facility. Crumb. (the name of the business is stylized...
Election may revive Dakota County Jail expansion project
DAKOTA CITY -- A year ago, Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg was ready to break ground on a 112-bed jail expansion. Holding a contract in which the county guaranteed 85 of those new beds to the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal inmates at a daily rate that would enable to the county to pay off its construction debt, Kleinberg had soil borings done west of the current jail, and construction appeared to be imminent.
LETTER: Questioning the Journal endorsement of Dumkriger's opponent
The Journal wants to be “fair and balanced” so it endorsed Jeremy Dumkrieger’s agenda and said his opponent would be better at achieving that agenda because he’s a Republican,. like the rest of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. There won’t be even be one dissenting...
Sioux City Warming Shelter in need of donations to hit their goal
Those wanting to donate to the warming shelter can do so by walking into the shelter during daytime hours.
Siouxland Cyclists fighting food insecurity with Food Bank of Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Cyclists will be fighting food insecurity with its fifth annual Cranksgiving, beginning at noon Saturday at the Local 33 Union Hall at 510 W. 20th St. Riders will head out at 1 p.m. and have until 3 p.m. to purchase at least four items from local grocery and convenience stores to give to the Food Bank of Siouxland.
LETTER: I’m writing to support James Loomis as our next Woodbury County Attorney
I’m writing to support James Loomis as our next Woodbury County Attorney. James is an honest, hard working prosecutor who has taken almost every type of criminal case to trial. James is a team player when working with law enforcement officers, that’s why over 100 Woodbury County law enforcement officers support James. He’s a teacher, a task master to see all things are done and done correctly to take a case to trial, he’s patient and caring when working with victims of crime and members of our community.
Church News
Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., will host a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Cost is $10 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 3-10. Harvest Dinner. Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker Drive, Sergeant Bluff, will host a harvest dinner...
MINI: It's a choice between two vastly different visions for America
THE MINI: While in Florida, President Biden addressing the upcoming election said "It's a choice between two vastly different visions for America". Truer words were never spoken. --Richard Satter, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of...
Everything to know about the Sioux City Trump rally
The Sioux City rally of former President Donald Trump is almost here.
Small Iowa town evacuated due to massive field fire
RICKETTS, Iowa — A fire Wednesday afternoon resulted in a small western Iowa town being evacuated. Around 11:30 AM, a pickup was pulling a load of bales, when it caught fire. “We paged out two fire departments, Charter Oak and Ricketts, and by the time they got there the...
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy was wearing […]
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
Fire damages Le Mars residence, two occupants at home at time
LE MARS, Iowa -- An unattended candle in a basement bedroom caused a fire that damaged a Le Mars home Wednesday. Two occupants at home when the fire started evacuated safely after smoke detectors activated, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the flames. Le Mars Fire-Rescue was...
Sioux City fire officials respond to fire inside RV
Fire officials responded to an RV fire in Sioux City's Westside.
