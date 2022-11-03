Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher captures state legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska
NIOBRARA, Neb. -- Fourth-generation Niobrara rancher Barry DeKay swept to a victory in an state Legislature seat district in Northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. In District 40, Barry DeKay captured 9,466 votes, or 59 percent, compared to 6,478 votes, or 41 percent for investment banker Keith Kube of Crofton, with all 56 precincts reporting, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.
Sioux City Journal
Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items
Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as...
Sioux City Journal
Conservative push to remake the Nebraska Board of Education could fall short
Kirk Penner, Gov. Pete Ricketts' appointee to the Nebraska State Board of Education, was locked in a tight race for his seat as votes were counted Tuesday, while embattled Democrat Deborah Neary was fending off a challenge in her re-election bid. After a contentious election marked by bitter fights over...
Sioux City Journal
As polls close in Nebraska, first results reflect early votes
All the votes are in. Now it's time to count. Polls in Nebraska closed at 8 p.m., an end point to a long campaign season marked by a contentious Republican primary in the governor's race and back-to-back showdowns pitting Mike Flood and Patty Pansing Brooks in elections to represent the 1st Congressional District.
Sioux City Journal
Winnebago Tribe turns to organic farming, looks to build future of food sovereignty
Aaron LaPointe stood before a large map on his office wall in Ho-Chunk Inc. headquarters just as harvest season got underway. The map details all 178 square miles of the Winnebago Reservation in northeast Nebraska. It also depicts a success story for the tribe. “We have 6,400 acres this year...
Sioux City Journal
Nearly all Iowa counties pushed Grassley, Reynolds to victory
DES MOINES -- Iowa Republicans at the top of the ballot won in all but a handful of counties Tuesday night, while support for Democrats was concentrated mostly in urban areas. Democrat Mike Franken won a majority of votes in just five counties in his unsuccessful bid to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen Chuck Grassley: Johnson, Story, Polk, Linn and Black Hawk. Franken held Grassley to his closest margin since his first election and performed better than Grassley’s last opponent, Patty Judge, who won only Johnson County in 2016.
Sioux City Journal
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Onawa
ONAWA, Iowa -- Two drivers were hospitalized after an early Wednesday head-on collision near Onawa. The crash occurred on Iowa Highway 175 east of Onawa near the intersection with Mango Avenue at 12:22 a.m., when, according to the Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Larry Davis, 82, of Woodbine, Iowa, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Ford EC4 transit van driven by Brady Bakker, 52, of Ida Grove, Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
Republicans sweep statewide offices in Iowa, unseating longtime incumbents
Republicans have swept Iowa's statewide offices to add to their full control of the governor's office and Iowa Legislature, unseating the longest-serving state attorney general and state treasurer in U.S. history. That’s according to unofficial election results from 96 of 99 Iowa counties Tuesday night. Brenna Bird — who...
Sioux City Journal
The Arena Invitational is Dec. 15-17
SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center will host three days of girls and boys high school basketball, as well as a college matchup, during the Arena Invitational, which runs Dec. 15-17. "We have multiple Division I college recruits and commits that are going to be playing over the course of these three days," Dustin Cooper, director of The Arena Sports Academy said during a news conference Monday. "We are extremely passionate and feel extremely fortunate to be part of such an event."
Sioux City Journal
North Sioux City residents vote to keep cap on medical cannabis facilities
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The number of licenses for medical marijuana establishments will continue to be capped in North Sioux City, after Initiated Measure 5 was defeated in Tuesday's special election. The ballot question received 583 "no" votes to 243 "yes" votes, meaning the current restrictions will remain in...
Sioux City Journal
Clay County, S.D., voters approve $42.8M jail bond issue
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Travis Mockler admitted he was pessimistic about the chances Clay County voters would approve a bond issue for a new Public Safety Center, especially given the $42.8 million cost. But the voters surprised him, giving a bit over 60% approval to the project, which includes a 44-bed...
Sioux City Journal
North Dakota Rep. Armstrong defeats former Miss America Mund
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong won reelection to a third term on Tuesday, defeating former Miss America Cara Mund in a race that was shaken up by Mund’s late entry as an independent. Armstrong ran unopposed in the Republican primary in June and...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska lawmakers question $131 million fund built with unused public assistance money
A state fund holding money intended to help Nebraska families in poverty has topped $131 million this year, despite past claims by state officials that they had plans to use the money. Stephanie Beasley, director of Children and Family Services for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the...
Sioux City Journal
13 more Iowa sheriffs endorse gun amendment
Thirteen more Iowa sheriffs have publicly endorsed a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution on Tuesday’s general election ballot, according to the Iowa Firearms Coalition. According to a news release from the gun-rights advocacy group, more than 20 county sheriffs across the state have endorsed the amendment...
Sioux City Journal
Steve King, former Iowa Congressman, speaks at Woodbury County Republicans election watch party
Steve King, former Iowa Congressman, talks about electing conservatives during an election watch party held by the Woodbury County Republicans Tuesday night. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Improper bolts, lack of inspections caused Woodbury County LEC walls to fall
SIOUX CITY – Re-used and improper selection of anchor bolts as well as lack of inspections contributed to the failure of walls at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. The LEC Authority discussed the incident report on Tuesday surrounding why the interior walls collapsed and what is going...
Sioux City Journal
Dome is home for Remsen St. Mary's football seniors
REMSEN, Iowa -- It started in third grade, the first year they could play competitive football. Eight young boys -- they'd add a ninth the following year -- all watching Remsen St. Mary's have success on the football field. As they won one youth league game after another, they talked about all the games they planned to win once they got into high school.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
Sioux City Journal
Republicans prepared tp represent Woodbury County in state legislature seats
SIOUX CITY – Two Republicans are now set to tackle conservative issues in the Iowa Legislature. Rocky De Witt and Bob Henderson ousted two Democratic incumbents Tuesday in Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2, respectively. “It was a pretty astounding victory for everyone,” Henderson said.
Sioux City Journal
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0