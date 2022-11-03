SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center will host three days of girls and boys high school basketball, as well as a college matchup, during the Arena Invitational, which runs Dec. 15-17. "We have multiple Division I college recruits and commits that are going to be playing over the course of these three days," Dustin Cooper, director of The Arena Sports Academy said during a news conference Monday. "We are extremely passionate and feel extremely fortunate to be part of such an event."

