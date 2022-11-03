Read full article on original website
Related
Cal Cannot Clear the Final Hurdle at USC, Loses Again on the Road
The Bears are now 1-11 in road games since 2020 after 41-35 loss in L.A.
Daily Nebraskan
Previewing Nebraska men’s basketball 2022-23 roster
Nebraska men’s basketball is set to begin its 2022-23 season on Nov. 10 when it welcomes Omaha to Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup will mark just the fifth time the two Nebraska schools have faced each other with the most recent matchup coming in 2014. The Huskers won all four previous matches.
Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA has released specifics of the probe, other than Miami calling it “an enforcement matter.” The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. “For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”
UNC football moves up in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Week 10
Mack Brown and the UNC football program kept its win streak alive with their victory at Virginia on Saturday afternoon. And as a result of that, they moved up in the latest polls as well. The Tar Heels jumped a few spots up to No. 14 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 10. The Tar Heels climbed from No. 15 to No. 14 after the win. UNC is the second-highest-ranked ACC team in the polls behind only Clemson who fell to No. 12 after the loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. N.C. State is the only other ACC...
Comments / 0