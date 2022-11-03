ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Daily Advocate

Commissioners discuss bids and Police Vehicle purchases

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met to discuss electrical upgrades, airport farm bids and police vehicle purchases. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes were present. On Tuesday, the commissioners discussed the electrical upgrades at 300 Garst Avenue to include the installation of a county generator. Bids...
The Lima News

ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio

LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
OHIO STATE
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m. Bradford BOE meeting. BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of...
BRADFORD, OH
WDTN

Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
XENIA, OH
wktn.com

Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
OHIO STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager

After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

City of Lima announces bridge project

LIMA — The City of Lima has announced a new project. Beginning in the Spring of 2024, the city will rehabilitate the West Street Bridge over the Ottawa River. The city also plans to rebuild the southern intersection with Eureka Street and South Shore Drive. The project is expected...
LIMA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy council votes against Tavern Building appeal

TROY — A crowd of approximately 50-75 citizens gathered at Troy’s City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, attending a special City Council meeting regarding legal issues surrounding the Tavern Building on West Main Street. “For nearly three years now, our community has seen its reputation tarnished over a...
TROY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Health department dishes out three critical violations

Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department this past week. Bruno’s Pizza on High Street received one critical violation for not using sanitizing solution in its dishwasher. Bruno’s also received two non-critical violations, one for having rust on non-food contact surfaces, and another for dust in vents above the dishwasher and sinks.
OXFORD, OH
WCPO

Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton.com

Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats

Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
1017thepoint.com

SENIOR HOUSING PROJECT GETS FAVORABLE RECOMMENDATION

(Richmond, IN)--The proposed large senior housing project on Richmond’s southeast side has passed through the city’s planning commission with a favorable recommendation and is now set to go back before council on Monday for final approval. The plan is to create housing for up to 231 people who are at least 55 years old. It would cover 35 acres at the south end of Garwood Road and would include lots of amenities for residents. About half of the nearby residents who were contacted opposed the project.
RICHMOND, IN
Daily Advocate

Shaw resigns; Marker denied seat on fair board

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met on Wednesday for a meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Immediately after calling the meeting to order and going through roll call, fair board director Jim Zumbrink made a motion to approve the resignation of Thomas Shaw as a director. The motion was approved unanimously. Shaw, according to a recent interview with the Daily Advocate, had originally planned to resign this winter as he is moving to Fort Recovery. He said he and his wife had purchased a home in Mercer County but would not be able to move in until January.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Two injured in morning crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, resulted in a pair of victims being transported to area hospitals with a third victim refusing treatment at the scene. Sheriff Dave Duchak said the crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on state Route 721 at Fenner Road....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Multi-vehicle crash at Kruckeberg and U.S. 127

GREENVILLE — On Nov. 2, at approximately 2 p.m., Darke County deputies’ along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Kruckeburg Road, near Greenville, in reference to a multiple vehicle accident with possible injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed an...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

AIE program features Sled Dogs

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education series presented something entirely different to fourth through sixth grade students throughout the county Oct. 24-28. DCCA brought back former teacher and current musher Tasha Stielstra along with her sled dogs to present the interactive program “Pulling Together,” centered around the values of teamwork and being kind and responsible citizens. “DCCA is quite pleased to bring Tasha and company back to our community; her previous residency here is still fondly remembered by educators and students alike,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner.
DARKE COUNTY, OH

