Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss bids and Police Vehicle purchases
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met to discuss electrical upgrades, airport farm bids and police vehicle purchases. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes were present. On Tuesday, the commissioners discussed the electrical upgrades at 300 Garst Avenue to include the installation of a county generator. Bids...
ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio
LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m. Bradford BOE meeting. BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of...
Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
wktn.com
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager
After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
City of Lima announces bridge project
LIMA — The City of Lima has announced a new project. Beginning in the Spring of 2024, the city will rehabilitate the West Street Bridge over the Ottawa River. The city also plans to rebuild the southern intersection with Eureka Street and South Shore Drive. The project is expected...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy council votes against Tavern Building appeal
TROY — A crowd of approximately 50-75 citizens gathered at Troy’s City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, attending a special City Council meeting regarding legal issues surrounding the Tavern Building on West Main Street. “For nearly three years now, our community has seen its reputation tarnished over a...
oxfordobserver.org
Health department dishes out three critical violations
Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department this past week. Bruno’s Pizza on High Street received one critical violation for not using sanitizing solution in its dishwasher. Bruno’s also received two non-critical violations, one for having rust on non-food contact surfaces, and another for dust in vents above the dishwasher and sinks.
WCPO
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
dayton.com
Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats
Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
Gettysburg officials hope to change Norcold decision to leave Darke, Shelby counties
GETTYSBURG, Darke County — UPDATE @ 10:35 p.m. Elected officials in the Village of Gettysburg have asked for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, officials in Darke County and those representing Norcold, the RV refrigerator maker that will close its facility in the village and another in Shelby County because of economic conditions and labor constraints.
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
1017thepoint.com
SENIOR HOUSING PROJECT GETS FAVORABLE RECOMMENDATION
(Richmond, IN)--The proposed large senior housing project on Richmond’s southeast side has passed through the city’s planning commission with a favorable recommendation and is now set to go back before council on Monday for final approval. The plan is to create housing for up to 231 people who are at least 55 years old. It would cover 35 acres at the south end of Garwood Road and would include lots of amenities for residents. About half of the nearby residents who were contacted opposed the project.
Daily Advocate
Shaw resigns; Marker denied seat on fair board
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met on Wednesday for a meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Immediately after calling the meeting to order and going through roll call, fair board director Jim Zumbrink made a motion to approve the resignation of Thomas Shaw as a director. The motion was approved unanimously. Shaw, according to a recent interview with the Daily Advocate, had originally planned to resign this winter as he is moving to Fort Recovery. He said he and his wife had purchased a home in Mercer County but would not be able to move in until January.
miamivalleytoday.com
Two injured in morning crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, resulted in a pair of victims being transported to area hospitals with a third victim refusing treatment at the scene. Sheriff Dave Duchak said the crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on state Route 721 at Fenner Road....
Daily Advocate
Multi-vehicle crash at Kruckeberg and U.S. 127
GREENVILLE — On Nov. 2, at approximately 2 p.m., Darke County deputies’ along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Kruckeburg Road, near Greenville, in reference to a multiple vehicle accident with possible injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed an...
Daily Advocate
AIE program features Sled Dogs
DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education series presented something entirely different to fourth through sixth grade students throughout the county Oct. 24-28. DCCA brought back former teacher and current musher Tasha Stielstra along with her sled dogs to present the interactive program “Pulling Together,” centered around the values of teamwork and being kind and responsible citizens. “DCCA is quite pleased to bring Tasha and company back to our community; her previous residency here is still fondly remembered by educators and students alike,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner.
CareFlight called to single-vehicle accident near Clifton in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — CareFlight was called to a single-vehicle accident at state Route 343 and Swimming Pool Road, in Greene County, on Thursday night. >> Cemetery to have same-sex couple’s headstone restored in answer to complaint. Miami Twp. fire and rescue units were dispatched just after 10:30 p.m....
