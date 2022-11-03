Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Edison State presents tribute to KIAs at Battle of Angel’s Wing
PIQUA — The most-visited memorial in Washington, D.C., is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, or simply The Wall, with over 58,000 names of the deceased inscribed on the black granite. On Nov. 17, 7 p.m., the Edison State Community College Diversity Committee will host a readers theatre production to pay tribute to 11 men who died in the Vietnam War at the Battle of Angel’s Wing on March 8-9, 1969.
Daily Advocate
Veterans to be honored at annual parade
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville will once again host a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. The time is typically set aside to honor veterans, including those who gave their lives in defense of the United State of America and all veterans past and present. Veterans Day...
wrtv.com
Out and proud: the story behind the Homecoming King crowned in a dress
TROY, OHIO — For Carter Evans, Homecoming 2022 at Troy High School was just another event where he was able to show up as his true, authentic self. Being crowned Homecoming King was the icing on the cake. The post above from his school district, highlighting Evans and Homecoming...
Sidney Daily News
Maria Stein resident nominated for award
MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
Sidney Daily News
New Choices plans furniture purchase
SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen FFA member wins national award
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National FFA Organization held its National Convention Oct. 26-29, 2022. Eighteen members of the New Bremen FFA Chapter attended the convention. Members had the opportunity to tour several businesses during the trip, attend convention sessions and the convention expo. Members toured Schwartz Horse Farm in Berne; Formula Boats in Decatur and Hunters Honey Bee Farm. Students attended several convention sessions where they listened to motivational speakers, National FFA Officers and witnessed chapters and members across the nation be recognized for their outstanding achievements.
Daily Advocate
AIE program features Sled Dogs
DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education series presented something entirely different to fourth through sixth grade students throughout the county Oct. 24-28. DCCA brought back former teacher and current musher Tasha Stielstra along with her sled dogs to present the interactive program “Pulling Together,” centered around the values of teamwork and being kind and responsible citizens. “DCCA is quite pleased to bring Tasha and company back to our community; her previous residency here is still fondly remembered by educators and students alike,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner.
Daily Advocate
Shaw resigns; Marker denied seat on fair board
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met on Wednesday for a meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Immediately after calling the meeting to order and going through roll call, fair board director Jim Zumbrink made a motion to approve the resignation of Thomas Shaw as a director. The motion was approved unanimously. Shaw, according to a recent interview with the Daily Advocate, had originally planned to resign this winter as he is moving to Fort Recovery. He said he and his wife had purchased a home in Mercer County but would not be able to move in until January.
peakofohio.com
Bauer announces retirement from Board of DD
The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met Thursday night and Superintendent Saul Bauer announced his intention to retire on December 31, 2022. The Board accepted Mr. Bauer’s resignation letter and recognized him for his many years of dedication to LCBDD and individuals with disabilities in the Logan County community. Mr. Bauer started his career in 1988 as a minister at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Marysville.
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
Daily Advocate
Your View
The news article on the city council meeting on the homeless paints a sorry picture of the local elected politicians, and does not reflect well on the community. Another problem ignored by defensive individuals through half-hearted and unsophisticated approaches. Only the police chief apparently offered substantive comments about what his force is doing. When confronted by the Bishop about the council’s lack of strategic planning and action to address the problem, council members seem to do little beyond referencing their behind the scenes “action”, and pamphlets to address the problem and make the community safe for the homeless and citizens alike. Instead, one council member launches an attack complete with an accusation of discrimination based on her gender, combined with her rhetoric on the perils of angering a council member sensitive about claims about her leadership shortcomings. No public demand for accountability is appropriate for her, only softball queries wrapped in pretty packages she likes.
WLWT 5
Indiana teen with terminal cancer celebrates milestone graduating high school
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — The community is celebrating a momentous occasion for an inspiring Indiana teen. Seventeen-year-old Kayla Spangler is nearing a two-year fight with cancer. Doctors predict she now has just days to live. Today, she's checked yet another milestone off her bucket list, graduating from high school. Spangler...
dayton.com
New Italian restaurant to open at Dayton Arcade
A restaurant with authentic Italian food and an extensive wine selection is coming to the Dayton Arcade. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release from Cross Street Partners. Construction on the 5,520 square-foot...
dayton.com
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
dayton.com
Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats
Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
Daily Advocate
Homeless issue consumes council meeting
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Council meeting became contentious at times on Tuesday evening when Bishop Lee Bowling, of the Church of God of Apostolic Faith, addressed council members and the administration about the homeless issue in the city. Bishop Bowling accused members of providing poor leadership and being unsympathetic and unempathetic.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager
After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
