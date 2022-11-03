The news article on the city council meeting on the homeless paints a sorry picture of the local elected politicians, and does not reflect well on the community. Another problem ignored by defensive individuals through half-hearted and unsophisticated approaches. Only the police chief apparently offered substantive comments about what his force is doing. When confronted by the Bishop about the council’s lack of strategic planning and action to address the problem, council members seem to do little beyond referencing their behind the scenes “action”, and pamphlets to address the problem and make the community safe for the homeless and citizens alike. Instead, one council member launches an attack complete with an accusation of discrimination based on her gender, combined with her rhetoric on the perils of angering a council member sensitive about claims about her leadership shortcomings. No public demand for accountability is appropriate for her, only softball queries wrapped in pretty packages she likes.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO