Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Layla! Layla came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. She is believed to be a two-year-old female Terrier mix. Layla knows how to sit, lie down, and will play tug-of-war! Layla is sweet girl who loves attention and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 56 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Daily Advocate
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
Daily Advocate
Veterans to be honored at annual parade
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville will once again host a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. The time is typically set aside to honor veterans, including those who gave their lives in defense of the United State of America and all veterans past and present. Veterans Day...
wrtv.com
Out and proud: the story behind the Homecoming King crowned in a dress
TROY, OHIO — For Carter Evans, Homecoming 2022 at Troy High School was just another event where he was able to show up as his true, authentic self. Being crowned Homecoming King was the icing on the cake. The post above from his school district, highlighting Evans and Homecoming...
dayton.com
Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats
Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
WDTN
Lose Weight with Help from Metabolic MDs
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Paul Kolodzik MD, FACEP, FASAM from Metabolic MDs joins us in studio to talk more about their services and a new medication helping people to lose weight. Tune in for all of the details. Contact. Phone: 937-800-4246. E-mail: CGMdiet@gmail.com.
theechonews.com
Taylor University’s favorite controversial candies
For those who grew up celebrating Halloween as children, trick-or-treating is a favorite tradition. While it is fun to get dressed up in a costume, the night might seem less than fun as the weather gets colder and one’s feet start to ache from walking up each and every driveway.
Cemetery to have same-sex couple’s memorial restored, husband is told
DAYTON — The leadership at a Dayton cemetery said they will make good on a Yellow Springs man’s complaint that a headstone he bought was changed because someone wanted to erase his same-sex marriage. Darrell Frye, in mid-October, told News Center 7 he believed Calvary Cemetery purposefully defaced...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies looking for a new home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies waiting for their human(s). Mo, Sydne, Lucky and Otis came to the Shelter as owner surrenders due to no fault of their own. The Shelter believes they are 9 week old female Lab Mixes. The pups love attention and are ready for their forever homes. They don’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
hometownstations.com
Local tattoo shop holds benefit for 2-year-old battling cancer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A young boy fighting cancer has a local business in his corner. 2-year-old Maddox Owens has been battling brain cancer for over a year. At his side has been Tat-2-U, who held a benefit today to financially support him and his family. Sales from all tattoos and piercings went towards the family, and staff wore shirts to show their support for Maddox. Owner Lumpy Howden says that the business is happy to be able to participate in charitable causes in our community.
Daily Advocate
Greenville honors fall sport athletes
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School athletics honored their student athletes from fall sports on Nov. 2 with an awards ceremony at the high school. Head coaches had a chance to speak about the season they had and highlight team and player accomplishments. The ceremony was about honoring the sacrifices...
countynewsonline.org
The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs available for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of then got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
Anderson holds memorial services for Larry 'The Can Man' Van Ness
ANDERSON, Ind. — As mourners attended visitation services for Larry Van Ness Wednesday afternoon, they shared an impressive tangible tribute: hundreds of thousands of pop tabs collected to honor Larry's legacy. It's a project the Anderson community has taken on over the past week, to pay it forward in...
Wapakoneta, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
Daily Advocate
Versailles volleyball sweeps their way into Regional Finals
KETTERING — Versailles High School volleyball is moving on with another sweep in the playoffs. This time, they defeated Cardington-Lincoln High School at Kettering Fairmont High School on Nov. 3 in the Division III Regional Semifinals. They have yet to lose a set in the playoffs. The first set...
11/4 Highlight Zone – Sectional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll, Snider, Columbia City, Bishop Luers, Bluffton, and Adams Central all brought home the hardware on Friday night, as we crowned sectional champions on the Highlight Zone!
Daily Advocate
Peace Officer Training Academy planned
PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
