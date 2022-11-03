Read full article on original website
wyso.org
New airline at Dayton airport to offer nonstop flights to Florida
A new airline is coming to the Dayton International Airport — the airport's fifth airline — at a time when Ohio has seen a reduction in air service over the past several years. Avelo airlines, based out of Houston, Texas, will offer nonstop, low fare flights on Boeing...
I-TEAM: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting work
KETTERING — A Local woman reached out for help after she said an area fencing company took her money. Kim Wattermann called her dog Willow an “escape artist”, and said it’s the reason she was looking to get a new fence. Wattermannn reached out to a...
WDTN
Lose Weight with Help from Metabolic MDs
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Paul Kolodzik MD, FACEP, FASAM from Metabolic MDs joins us in studio to talk more about their services and a new medication helping people to lose weight. Tune in for all of the details. Contact. Phone: 937-800-4246. E-mail: CGMdiet@gmail.com.
Sidney Daily News
Maria Stein resident nominated for award
MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
New low-cost airline, nonstop route coming to Dayton International Airport
DAYTON — A new low-cost carrier offering a non-stop flight to Florida is coming to the Dayton International Airport. City, airport and airline officials announced Thursday morning that Avelo Airlines will be offering nonstop service from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida beginning January of next year. “We...
wyso.org
Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies
Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
County auditor: Half of Montgomery County Dollar General stores fail price inspections
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio Dollar General stores are under fire for price swapping. News Center 7 reported Wednesday that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against the company in Butler County because the county auditor documented price problems at Dollar General stores. In Montgomery County, News Center 7′s I-Team found customers who are raising concerns.
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
Daily Advocate
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Eagles 971 donates quarter auction proceeds
TROY — Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 971 presented The Future Begins Today with a $10,000 check on Wednesday, Nov. 2, donating the proceeds of a recent quarter auction that was held at the club. “Our motto is ‘People helping people,’ so we’re always giving back to...
dayton.com
Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store
An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store. According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
Daily Advocate
Peace Officer Training Academy planned
PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
oxfordobserver.org
Health department dishes out three critical violations
Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department this past week. Bruno’s Pizza on High Street received one critical violation for not using sanitizing solution in its dishwasher. Bruno’s also received two non-critical violations, one for having rust on non-food contact surfaces, and another for dust in vents above the dishwasher and sinks.
Allen County Home deed given to Port Authority
LIMA — The Allen County Home is now officially under new management. The vacant nursing home that was once owned by Allen County will be given to the Port Authority of Allen County. The property will be taken down and made readily available for potential new development. Allen County...
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Ohio - HollyDaze Christmas Bazaar
HollyDaze Christmas Bazaar & **Sweets Shop ** at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church Saturday, November 5. Lunch Will Be Served 11 am—2 pm. The Presbyterian Women of Sugar Creek have been busy hand-crafting Christmas decorations and gifts just for you!. Don’t miss out on wreaths, decorations, crocheted items, jewelry, and...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How Square One Salon and Spa became a dominant winner this year
Long before Square One Salon and Spa became synonymous with high end spa services in the Miami Valley, its three founders, Doug Henderson, Josh Stucky and Brent Johnson, began to talk about opening a business. “Doug was a stylist at O’neys Salon in Dayton,” Johnson said. “The salon had five...
Milton-Union heads to reg. semis, Bulldogs now 12-0
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Milton-Union football team continued its dominant season in the second round of playoffs as the Bulldogs picked up a 43-7 win over Preble Shawnee to improve to 12-0 heading into the Div. 5 regional semifinals. Milton-Union will play 11-1 Brookville in the third week of the postseason next Friday.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Layla! Layla came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. She is believed to be a two-year-old female Terrier mix. Layla knows how to sit, lie down, and will play tug-of-war! Layla is sweet girl who loves attention and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 56 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Eaton Register Herald
TVS Class of ‘72 holds 50-year reunion
PREBLE COUNTY — The 50th Reunion of the Twin Valley South Class of 1972 was held Sept. 23-24. On Friday, Sept. 23, an open event was held at the Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery, Eaton. Entertainment was provided by classmate Paul Duncan’s brother, Curt (class of ‘70). It was Curt Duncan’s final live performance.
