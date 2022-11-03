ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

wyso.org

New airline at Dayton airport to offer nonstop flights to Florida

A new airline is coming to the Dayton International Airport — the airport's fifth airline — at a time when Ohio has seen a reduction in air service over the past several years. Avelo airlines, based out of Houston, Texas, will offer nonstop, low fare flights on Boeing...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Lose Weight with Help from Metabolic MDs

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Paul Kolodzik MD, FACEP, FASAM from Metabolic MDs joins us in studio to talk more about their services and a new medication helping people to lose weight. Tune in for all of the details. Contact. Phone: 937-800-4246. E-mail: CGMdiet@gmail.com.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Maria Stein resident nominated for award

MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
MARIA STEIN, OH
wyso.org

Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies

Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

County auditor: Half of Montgomery County Dollar General stores fail price inspections

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio Dollar General stores are under fire for price swapping. News Center 7 reported Wednesday that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against the company in Butler County because the county auditor documented price problems at Dollar General stores. In Montgomery County, News Center 7′s I-Team found customers who are raising concerns.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Attending my first SPOOM conference

I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Eagles 971 donates quarter auction proceeds

TROY — Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 971 presented The Future Begins Today with a $10,000 check on Wednesday, Nov. 2, donating the proceeds of a recent quarter auction that was held at the club. “Our motto is ‘People helping people,’ so we’re always giving back to...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store

An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store. According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Peace Officer Training Academy planned

PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
PIQUA, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Health department dishes out three critical violations

Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department this past week. Bruno’s Pizza on High Street received one critical violation for not using sanitizing solution in its dishwasher. Bruno’s also received two non-critical violations, one for having rust on non-food contact surfaces, and another for dust in vents above the dishwasher and sinks.
OXFORD, OH
The Lima News

Allen County Home deed given to Port Authority

LIMA — The Allen County Home is now officially under new management. The vacant nursing home that was once owned by Allen County will be given to the Port Authority of Allen County. The property will be taken down and made readily available for potential new development. Allen County...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
daytonlocal.com

Dayton Ohio - HollyDaze Christmas Bazaar

HollyDaze Christmas Bazaar & **Sweets Shop ** at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church Saturday, November 5. Lunch Will Be Served 11 am—2 pm. The Presbyterian Women of Sugar Creek have been busy hand-crafting Christmas decorations and gifts just for you!. Don’t miss out on wreaths, decorations, crocheted items, jewelry, and...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Milton-Union heads to reg. semis, Bulldogs now 12-0

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Milton-Union football team continued its dominant season in the second round of playoffs as the Bulldogs picked up a 43-7 win over Preble Shawnee to improve to 12-0 heading into the Div. 5 regional semifinals. Milton-Union will play 11-1 Brookville in the third week of the postseason next Friday.
WEST MILTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Layla! Layla came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. She is believed to be a two-year-old female Terrier mix. Layla knows how to sit, lie down, and will play tug-of-war! Layla is sweet girl who loves attention and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 56 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

TVS Class of ‘72 holds 50-year reunion

PREBLE COUNTY — The 50th Reunion of the Twin Valley South Class of 1972 was held Sept. 23-24. On Friday, Sept. 23, an open event was held at the Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery, Eaton. Entertainment was provided by classmate Paul Duncan’s brother, Curt (class of ‘70). It was Curt Duncan’s final live performance.
EATON, OH

