Sidney Daily News
Maria Stein resident nominated for award
MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
Daily Advocate
Coppock-Hole is Spotlight Sponsor of Hey Mavis
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts thanks the Coppock-Hole Trust for sponsoring the 2022-2023 “Bringing YOU Back” Season and the upcoming Artists Series Concert Event Hey Mavis, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at St. Clair Memorial Hall and their longstanding and generous support of the arts in Darke County. “DCCA is grateful for the continued generosity of the Coppock-Hole Trust, which provide opportunities for cultural enrichment in our community,” stated Andrea Jordan, DCCA executive director.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Band of Pride delivers excellence at State
GREENVILLE — On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Greenville Band of Pride (GBOP) traveled to Piqua for the OMEA State Marching Band Finals where they performed their competition show titled “Imagine,” a portrayal of peace, love, and happiness. The band scored an Excellent (II) rating at its second state performance in as many years.
peakofohio.com
Chamber hosts Stars in Business Night of Recognition
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Stars in Business Night of Recognition Wednesday at the Holland Theatre in downtown Bellefontaine. Chamber President Ben Vollrath opened the evening with an overview of what has happened at the chamber over the last year. Chamber membership has grown with 68 new members and there are now close to 500 members of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
Eaton Register Herald
TVS Class of ‘72 holds 50-year reunion
PREBLE COUNTY — The 50th Reunion of the Twin Valley South Class of 1972 was held Sept. 23-24. On Friday, Sept. 23, an open event was held at the Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery, Eaton. Entertainment was provided by classmate Paul Duncan’s brother, Curt (class of ‘70). It was Curt Duncan’s final live performance.
Daily Advocate
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Layla! Layla came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. She is believed to be a two-year-old female Terrier mix. Layla knows how to sit, lie down, and will play tug-of-war! Layla is sweet girl who loves attention and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 56 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
dayton.com
Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store
An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store. According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
WDTN
Town & Country Funiture’s Pet of the Week: Lucina!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fridays mean the Living Dayton team gets to meet a new fluffy friend with the Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week!. Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us in the studio to share the Pet of the Week: Lucina!
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'God Only Knows'
Did you know that an Ohio native was a part of a band that made what many consider to be one of the greatest American songs ever made? That native is Lima, Ohio born Al Jardine, and the song is God Only Knows, sung by The Beach Boys, the legendary group that Jardine was a member of.
wrtv.com
Out and proud: the story behind the Homecoming King crowned in a dress
TROY, OHIO — For Carter Evans, Homecoming 2022 at Troy High School was just another event where he was able to show up as his true, authentic self. Being crowned Homecoming King was the icing on the cake. The post above from his school district, highlighting Evans and Homecoming...
Urbana Citizen
Baha’i donate to Caring Kitchen
Members of the Baha’i Faith from Champaign and Clark counties delivered to The Caring Kitchen numerous items to assist with some of the services they offer. For the emergency shelter, there were 40 bags of personal items for incoming clients. The bags are tailored to the specific needs of a man, a woman, a boy, or a girl and contain basic items including socks, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, comb, and even coloring books and crayons for the children along with a small toy or stuffed animal.
Daily Advocate
Peace Officer Training Academy planned
PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
Springfield blanks Fairmont, advances to reg. semis
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – After a defensive battle in the first half that saw just one touchdown, Springfield heated up in the second half as the Wildcats shut out GWOC rival Fairmont 21-0 in the second round of the Div. 1 postseason on Friday night. Up next, Springfield will meet another conference opponent in the […]
Daily Advocate
Your View
The news article on the city council meeting on the homeless paints a sorry picture of the local elected politicians, and does not reflect well on the community. Another problem ignored by defensive individuals through half-hearted and unsophisticated approaches. Only the police chief apparently offered substantive comments about what his force is doing. When confronted by the Bishop about the council’s lack of strategic planning and action to address the problem, council members seem to do little beyond referencing their behind the scenes “action”, and pamphlets to address the problem and make the community safe for the homeless and citizens alike. Instead, one council member launches an attack complete with an accusation of discrimination based on her gender, combined with her rhetoric on the perils of angering a council member sensitive about claims about her leadership shortcomings. No public demand for accountability is appropriate for her, only softball queries wrapped in pretty packages she likes.
Sidney Daily News
New Choices plans furniture purchase
SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
wyso.org
New airline at Dayton airport to offer nonstop flights to Florida
A new airline is coming to the Dayton International Airport — the airport's fifth airline — at a time when Ohio has seen a reduction in air service over the past several years. Avelo airlines, based out of Houston, Texas, will offer nonstop, low fare flights on Boeing...
Don’t lick the poison toad, National Park Service warns
The National Park Service this week posted "ribbiting" content on social media about the dangers of licking toads.
4 new fire stations to come to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly implied that one of the new fire stations had been built. Springfield Fire Rescue Division is getting ready to break ground on the first of four new fire stations. The 16,221-square foot station will be equipped with:. Three SFRD...
Cemetery to have same-sex couple’s memorial restored, husband is told
DAYTON — The leadership at a Dayton cemetery said they will make good on a Yellow Springs man’s complaint that a headstone he bought was changed because someone wanted to erase his same-sex marriage. Darrell Frye, in mid-October, told News Center 7 he believed Calvary Cemetery purposefully defaced...
