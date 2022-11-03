Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Advocate
Peace Officer Training Academy planned
PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
Daily Advocate
Shaw resigns; Marker denied seat on fair board
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met on Wednesday for a meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Immediately after calling the meeting to order and going through roll call, fair board director Jim Zumbrink made a motion to approve the resignation of Thomas Shaw as a director. The motion was approved unanimously. Shaw, according to a recent interview with the Daily Advocate, had originally planned to resign this winter as he is moving to Fort Recovery. He said he and his wife had purchased a home in Mercer County but would not be able to move in until January.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m. Bradford BOE meeting. BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of...
Daily Advocate
Veterans to be honored at annual parade
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville will once again host a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. The time is typically set aside to honor veterans, including those who gave their lives in defense of the United State of America and all veterans past and present. Veterans Day...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss bids and Police Vehicle purchases
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met to discuss electrical upgrades, airport farm bids and police vehicle purchases. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes were present. On Tuesday, the commissioners discussed the electrical upgrades at 300 Garst Avenue to include the installation of a county generator. Bids...
Daily Advocate
AIE program features Sled Dogs
DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education series presented something entirely different to fourth through sixth grade students throughout the county Oct. 24-28. DCCA brought back former teacher and current musher Tasha Stielstra along with her sled dogs to present the interactive program “Pulling Together,” centered around the values of teamwork and being kind and responsible citizens. “DCCA is quite pleased to bring Tasha and company back to our community; her previous residency here is still fondly remembered by educators and students alike,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Layla! Layla came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. She is believed to be a two-year-old female Terrier mix. Layla knows how to sit, lie down, and will play tug-of-war! Layla is sweet girl who loves attention and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 56 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Daily Advocate
WOAC Football honors announced
DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC announced their All-Conference teams for the 2022 season. Ansonia and Tri-Village were co-champions this season and were heavily represented in the conference teams. Here is where all the Darke County players landed:. 1st Team All-WOAC Offense:. Offensive linemen: Eyan Hackler (Ansonia), Jason Stover (Ansonia),...
Daily Advocate
Greenville honors fall sport athletes
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School athletics honored their student athletes from fall sports on Nov. 2 with an awards ceremony at the high school. Head coaches had a chance to speak about the season they had and highlight team and player accomplishments. The ceremony was about honoring the sacrifices...
Daily Advocate
Versailles volleyball sweeps their way into Regional Finals
KETTERING — Versailles High School volleyball is moving on with another sweep in the playoffs. This time, they defeated Cardington-Lincoln High School at Kettering Fairmont High School on Nov. 3 in the Division III Regional Semifinals. They have yet to lose a set in the playoffs. The first set...
Daily Advocate
High School Football Round Two preview
DARKE COUNTY — All three Darke County schools got past their first round opponent with ease. Now, they should face a tougher challenge in what will be each school’s last home game this season. The rest of the playoffs will be played in neutral sites. The first round...
Daily Advocate
Ansonia gets 46-6 win to move to next round
ANSONIA — The Division VII, Region 28 #1 seed Ansonia Tigers may have gotten off to a slow start, but a strong defensive performance and an incredible running game once again propelled them to victory and a chance to continue their season. The Tigers knocked off Springfield Catholic Central (SCC), 46-6, to head to round three of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football championship.
Comments / 0