Selena Gomez Teases New Music, Gets Candid at ‘My Mind & Me’ Doc Premiere: ‘I Am Who I Am and Everyone’s About to See It’

Jennifer Coolidge’s coffee maker is broken. The actress is calling from her home in New Orleans, and she just can’t get her crappy automatic to work. “I hope you don’t think I’m an amoeba because I have no personality,” Coolidge, 61, says, deciding to brave the interview without caffeine. “We already postponed this with you, and I don’t want to be a pain in the ass. So I’m just going to have to do it with my low energy.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO