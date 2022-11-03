Read full article on original website
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
Lobos Lose in Three to UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev.— The Lobo volleyball team fell in three sets on Saturday afternoon by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-18. Kaitlynn Biassou led UNM with nine kills, with Alena Moldan and Uxue Guereca reaching double figures in digs with 14 and 10 respectively. The Lobos finished with 8.0 total blocks, led by four assisted from Avital Jaloba, and had three solo blocks with one each from Biassou, Kali Wolf and Lea Zurlinden.
golobos.com
Utah State Gets past UNM 27-10
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a game where New Mexico was at least the equal to Utah State on offense and on defense, Utah State’s specials teams won them the game as the Aggies used a fake field goal for a touchdown to take a 14-10 lead on the way to a 27-10 win, handing UNM its sixth straight loss and dropping UNM to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the Mountain West. Utah State moved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain West.
golobos.com
Lobos Travel to Face UNLV Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos close out the week on the road at MW-leader UNLV for a Saturday afternoon match set for 1 p.m. PT/ 2 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats available. UNM last played on Tuesday at Air Force,...
kslsports.com
Fake Field Goal Gives Utah State Football Second Half Lead
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State took advantage of New Mexico penalties on their way to a Connor Coles rushing touchdown, taking a 14-10 second half lead. After off-setting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against both teams on third down, it looked like the Aggies had wasted a chance at a touchdown.
golobos.com
Women's Tennis Goes 10-0 On Day Two at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas — Apparently New Mexico’s women’s tennis team never wants to lose a match again. That’s probably not really the case, but New Mexico is making a bid to not lose a match in El Paso. After going 7-0 in singles and doubles yesterday, the Lobos went 10-0 today on Day 2 of the UTEP Invitational.
golobos.com
Lobos Fall to Lumberjacks
Albuquerque, N.M. – The Lobos’ swimming and diving team fell to Northern Arizona on Friday by a score of 172-120. New Mexico trailed from the get-go and was never able to recover. The Lumberjacks won each of the first three events of the meet and took a commanding lead that they never surrendered.
golobos.com
Lobos Go 7-for-7 on Day One of UTEP Invitational
EL PASO, Texas — No Katherine Jhang and Leonie Hoppe? No problem on Day One of the UTEP Invitational as the New Mexico Lobo women’s tennis team, minus their two ITA Round of 16 qualifiers went a perfect 7-0 on the opening day. The Lobos will continue action in El Paso tomorrow, with both Hoppe and Jhang joining the squad.
golobos.com
Game Day Info: New Mexico at Utah State
(770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos travel to take on the Utah State Aggies in Logan, Utah in a key Mountain West matchup for both teams. The game will officially kickoff at 1:32 pm Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque.
golobos.com
Lobo Talk Tonight from 7-8 pm at Salt Yard East
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 10th dition of Lobo Talk with Danny Gonzales will take place tonight, Thursday, November 3 from 7-8 pm live from our new home at Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna. The show will once again be broadcast throughout the state on 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB.
golobos.com
Lobos Make 14 Three-Pointers in 95-54 Win Against Skyhawks
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team made their first four shots of the game and their first five three-point attempts in Thursday night’s final exhibition of the season against Fort Lewis in the 95-54 win. The threes were falling early and often for New Mexico, with...
golobos.com
Lobos to Host Northern Arizona on Friday
Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving program is set to host Northern Arizona University on Friday for a non-conference dual meet. The meet will begin at 12pm in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Johnson Center. This will be the Lobos’ third home meet of the season and fourth non-conference dual.
CBS Sports
How to watch Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a matchup against the Utah State Aggies since Nov. 12 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Lobos' week off comes to an end as they meet up with Utah State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
rrobserver.com
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Rams advance into quarterfinals at Centennial; Storm home to face Los Lunas
Sixth-seeded Rio Rancho was 3-for-3 in the red zone Friday evening in its 21-7 victory over No. 11 Alamogordo, but the biggest play of the night was made by the Rams defense, and just outside the red zone. . Right after quarterback Noah Nelson came up short on a fourth-and-1...
Albuquerque, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Rio Rancho, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
KRQE News 13
Newest burger joint ‘Wowza Burger’ in Albuquerque
This new spot is taking burgers to the next level. Wowza Burger is the newest culinary spot here in Albuquerque. They are serving up pizza, salads, and more. Wowza started as a pop-up burger stand in the San Francisco Bay Area, wife of Chef Chacon said Wowza….That burger was amazing! And the restaurant was born. Chef Chacon has brought together California and New Mexico for these burgers. You can try out the ‘Double Double’ which is a skyscraper of a burger.
imbibemagazine.com
Where to Drink in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Many locals praise Albuquerque as a craft beer mecca, and rightly so. But Cutbow Coffee owner Paul Gallegos’ love for the city’s wines and burgeoning coffee community suggests that the Land of Enchantment may have more to offer than IPAs. A longtime roaster for Peet’s, Gallegos returned from the Bay Area to his hometown of Albuquerque in 2016 and two years later opened Cutbow Coffee, which has since become a mainstay for third-wave coffee lovers. The city’s long-evolving beer scene is still going strong, confirms Gallegos. “There’s always new breweries around town. It might seem like it’ll get oversaturated at some point, but I don’t think we’re there yet. So it’s pretty exciting to see and be a part of.”
earnthenecklace.com
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
KRQE News 13
Numbers fall short of 2018 voting turnout; 1 day left to vote early
Experts are taking a look at this year's early voting numbers, and they don't seem to stack up to 2018's turnout. Numbers fall short of 2018 voting turnout; 1 day …. Experts are taking a look at this year's early voting numbers, and they don't seem to stack up to 2018's turnout.
