Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeat
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in loss
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision Saturday
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba Purdy
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State position
Daily Nebraskan
Huskers’ low-scoring output sans Thompson leads to 20-13 loss to Minnesota
Nebraska football already had a difficult challenge facing off against divisional foe Minnesota, who has beat it in four of the past five matchups. But it also had to do it without junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who was out with an injury. While the offense managed to produce 10 points...
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Nebraska Football vs. Minnesota
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) after a defensive battle ending with a score of 20-13. The Huskers got off to an early lead, scoring a touchdown on their first drive and went into the half up 10-0, but despite all that, they couldn't hold on for the victory.
Daily Nebraskan
DN score predictions: Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Minnesota 23, Nebraska 13. The outcome of this game is really contingent on if junior quarterback Casey Thompson plays for Nebraska, and how healthy he is if he does. Otherwise, it’s admittedly difficult to see a path to victory for the home team. There’s always room for unexpected outcomes in the Big Ten West, and the Huskers have muddied up games against superior foes before. One might even argue Nebraska isn’t inferior given its talent base.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball exploring options at center in Walker’s absence
Nebraska men’s basketball is tipping off its season in just a matter of days with an entirely new roster. That will be even more the case with the status of one of the few returning contributors in question — senior forward Derrick Walker. “Right now Derrick is day-to-day,...
Daily Nebraskan
Previewing Nebraska men’s basketball 2022-23 roster
Nebraska men’s basketball is set to begin its 2022-23 season on Nov. 10 when it welcomes Omaha to Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup will mark just the fifth time the two Nebraska schools have faced each other with the most recent matchup coming in 2014. The Huskers won all four previous matches.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska soccer falls short 2-1 to Michigan State in Big Ten semifinals
Nebraska soccer could not quite pull off an upset over No. 1-seed Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, falling short 2-1. Though they were eliminated, the Huskers put up another strong fight, both offensively and defensively, giving Michigan State a run for their money. Nebraska, eager for its...
Daily Nebraskan
UNL alumna hopes to share film career insight at Ross Center
Aliza Brugger is no stranger to an audience. The filmmaker's latest release, “Ain’t No Mercy for Rabbits,” has garnered attention at a number of international festivals, winning Best Foreign Short Film at the Female Eye Film Festival. However, on Nov. 3, Brugger faced a crowd different from any she’s used to seeing when she hosted a screening of her work at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.
Daily Nebraskan
Project Funway empowers students to express themselves through fashion
While some students are huddled in their dorm rooms studying away for upcoming exams, fashion design students are cutting and sewing designs onto dress forms in preparation for Project Funway. Project Funway is an annual fashion show put on since 2010 by Fresh Start, a transitional shelter and program for...
