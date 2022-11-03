Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Minnesota 23, Nebraska 13. The outcome of this game is really contingent on if junior quarterback Casey Thompson plays for Nebraska, and how healthy he is if he does. Otherwise, it’s admittedly difficult to see a path to victory for the home team. There’s always room for unexpected outcomes in the Big Ten West, and the Huskers have muddied up games against superior foes before. One might even argue Nebraska isn’t inferior given its talent base.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO