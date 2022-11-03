ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Nebraska Football vs. Minnesota

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) after a defensive battle ending with a score of 20-13. The Huskers got off to an early lead, scoring a touchdown on their first drive and went into the half up 10-0, but despite all that, they couldn't hold on for the victory.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

DN score predictions: Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Minnesota 23, Nebraska 13. The outcome of this game is really contingent on if junior quarterback Casey Thompson plays for Nebraska, and how healthy he is if he does. Otherwise, it’s admittedly difficult to see a path to victory for the home team. There’s always room for unexpected outcomes in the Big Ten West, and the Huskers have muddied up games against superior foes before. One might even argue Nebraska isn’t inferior given its talent base.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Previewing Nebraska men’s basketball 2022-23 roster

Nebraska men’s basketball is set to begin its 2022-23 season on Nov. 10 when it welcomes Omaha to Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup will mark just the fifth time the two Nebraska schools have faced each other with the most recent matchup coming in 2014. The Huskers won all four previous matches.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska soccer falls short 2-1 to Michigan State in Big Ten semifinals

Nebraska soccer could not quite pull off an upset over No. 1-seed Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, falling short 2-1. Though they were eliminated, the Huskers put up another strong fight, both offensively and defensively, giving Michigan State a run for their money. Nebraska, eager for its...
EAST LANSING, MI
Daily Nebraskan

UNL alumna hopes to share film career insight at Ross Center

Aliza Brugger is no stranger to an audience. The filmmaker's latest release, “Ain’t No Mercy for Rabbits,” has garnered attention at a number of international festivals, winning Best Foreign Short Film at the Female Eye Film Festival. However, on Nov. 3, Brugger faced a crowd different from any she’s used to seeing when she hosted a screening of her work at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Project Funway empowers students to express themselves through fashion

While some students are huddled in their dorm rooms studying away for upcoming exams, fashion design students are cutting and sewing designs onto dress forms in preparation for Project Funway. Project Funway is an annual fashion show put on since 2010 by Fresh Start, a transitional shelter and program for...
LINCOLN, NE

