Washington State

TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Kearney Hub

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, possible ICBM

North Korea again launched multiple missile on Thursday morning, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), sparking evacuation alerts in Japan and strong condemnation from Tokyo and Seoul. The latest launches came a day after the North fired at least 23 missiles, the most in a single day, including one that landed off South Korea's coast for the first time.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seoul: North Korea fires additional 6 missiles

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts. South Korea’s military said the launches came after it detected at least 17 missile firings by North Korea off its eastern and western coasts earlier Wednesday.
The Independent

North Korea fires suspected ICBM, triggering evacuation warnings in Japan OLD

North Korea launched a suspected new type of banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among its latest three missile tests, forcing Japan to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.This was Pyongyang’s seventh suspected ICBM launch this year, a day after the hermit kingdom hit the alarming milestone of firing a record 23 missiles, the most it has fired in a day.On Thursday, North Korea fired an ICBM from an area near the capital Pyongyang at around 7.40am local time. This was followed by launches of two short-range ballistic missiles an hour later, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.The...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea fires 23 missiles in single-day record, South says

According to South Korea’s military, North Korean forces set their new personal record for the highest number of short-range missile launches in a single day with a barrage of missile tests on Wednesday. The North Korean side fired as many as 23 short-range missiles, the South Korean Defense Ministry...
Vox

North Korean missile launches may mean new nuclear tests

US and South Korean officials believe North Korea may be gearing up for its seventh nuclear test after the country, led by dictator Kim Jong Un, launched a barrage of missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in violation of repeated United Nations Security Council efforts to stop such actions.
The Independent

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles as tensions with south grow

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday morning, the South Korean military said.Kim Jong-un’s regime has launched several missiles in recent days, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), leading Washington and Seoul to step up a joint show of military strength in the region.The latest missiles flew about 80 miles, reaching 12 miles high before landing in the western sea, South Korea said.Pyongyang’s slew of missile launches has raised fears that Mr Kim is preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.A new type of banned ICBM was among three missile...
WSOC Charlotte

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Better catch the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday — there won’t be another like it for three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.
AFP

Kenya govt threatens striking pilots with disciplinary action

Pilots on strike at Kenya Airways will face disciplinary action if they don't return to work immediately, the government said Sunday, with thousands of passengers stranded for a second day after dozens of fresh flight cancellations. He said Sunday that 56 flights had been cancelled due to the strike, which has thrown around 12,000 passengers' plans into disarray.

