No. 18 Oklahoma State football is hoping its return trip to the Sunflower State goes better than the last time it was up north. The Cowboys were shutout 48-0 in a shocking defeat against Kansas State last weekend in Manhattan. Now, desperation mode is on for Oklahoma State as it tries to stay in the mix for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, but the next test will not be easy. The Pokes are preparing to face a Kansas Jayhawks team that is one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO