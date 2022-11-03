Read full article on original website
Kansas State's top 10 performers against Texas
Kansas State lost its third game of the season as the Longhorns outlasted the Wildcats, 34-27. Chris Klieman's squad dug themselves into a 31-10 hole at the half and were not able to overcome the deficit. Here are our top 10 performers from the Wildcats against Texas. Sign up for...
Rewind: Texas 34, Kansas State 27
Criticisms of the Texas Longhorns for this and many previous seasons was that they showed softness, an inability to finish and grab onto sustained success. At least for 60 minutes Saturday at Manhattan’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium, all of that flew out the window in Texas’ 34-27 victory.
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
No. 18 Oklahoma State football is hoping its return trip to the Sunflower State goes better than the last time it was up north. The Cowboys were shutout 48-0 in a shocking defeat against Kansas State last weekend in Manhattan. Now, desperation mode is on for Oklahoma State as it tries to stay in the mix for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, but the next test will not be easy. The Pokes are preparing to face a Kansas Jayhawks team that is one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
Texas football vs. Kansas State: Game announcers for Week 10
In Week 10, No. 24 ranked Texas football has an important matchup on tap on the road against the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will try and end their road woes this weekend. Coming into this matchup against...
No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
SportsGrid
Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Texas is 5-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 63.9 points per game which has been on average 3.5 points over the line for those games. In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas...
K-State opens Jerome Tang era vs. Rio Grande Valley
Kansas State plays its first game under the leadership of coach Jerome Tang on Monday as the Wildcats welcome Texas-Rio
Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The distinction of earning a spot in any hall of […] The post Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Storm expected, Friday night games being moved
Topeka (KSNT) – Check your schedule if you plan on attending a sporting event Friday night. Several area events are being moved to Thursday night in light of severe weather. Rock Creek High School’s football game was moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Council Grove also moved its game from Friday to Thursday at 6:30 p.m. […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Remains of Kansas native killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried
Edward E. Casinger was just 20 years old when died at the battle of Pearl Harbor. His remains will finally be buried in Arlington, Virginia.
2 Kansas volunteer firefighters to appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two volunteer Kansas firefighters are set to appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday to encourage more people across the nation to take up firefighting. The Riley County Fire District #1 announced on Nov. 3 two of its volunteers, Roger and Kim Davis, will be featured on “Live with […]
First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
