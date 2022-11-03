ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Denison University announces November music events

By Special to Granville Sentinel
 3 days ago
The Denison University Department of Music presents music events for the community to enjoy. Tickets are required for some events. For information, tickets and COVID-19 guidelines, contact Phil Meyer at 740-587-6544 or visit denison.edu/events/arts. Events include:

Thursday, Nov. 10, at noon: The Department of Music presents a series of student recitals in the Burke Recital Hall of the Michael D. Eisner Center for the Performing Arts, located at 240 West Broadway.

Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.: The Department of Music presents a guest recital by vocalist Elise DesChamps in the Burke Recital Hall of the Michael D. Eisner Center for the Performing Arts.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.: The Department of Music presents a concert featuring the jazz ensemble and jazz combo under the direction of Jazz Coordinator Pete Mills in the Sharon Martin Hall of the Michael D. Eisner Center for the Performing Arts.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m.: The Department of Music presents a recital of student composition featuring Third Coast Percussion directed by Ching-chu Hu in the Burke Recital Hall of the Michael D. Eisner Center for the Performing Arts.

Information submitted by Denison University.

