Denison University professor Melissa Faliveno giving reading Nov. 9

Denison University's Beck Series presents Assistant Professor of English Melissa Faliveno giving a reading at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Denison Museum, located at 240 W Broadway on the lower level of the Eisner Center for the Performing Arts. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Margot Singer at singerm@denison.edu or visit www.denison.edu/beck.

Faliveno is the author of the bestselling essay collection "TOMBOYLAND," named a Best Book of 2020 by NPR, New York Public Library, Oprah Magazine, Vogue and Electric Literature. Her work has appeared in Esquire, Paris Review, Ms. Magazine, Lit Hub, Brooklyn Rail, and Prairie Schooner, among others, and in the anthology Sex and the Single Woman: 24 Writers Update Helen Gurley Brown’s Cult Classic for a New Era. The former senior editor of Poets & Writers Magazine, she has taught creative writing at Kenyon College, Vermont College of Fine Arts, Catapult, and Sarah Lawrence College, where she earned a Master of Fine Arts.