KEPR
13-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Hanford High grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. The Benton County Sheriff's Office said their ongoing investigation into the murder led them to identifying the 13-year-old as one of the homicide suspects, and obtaining a warrant for his arrest.
KEPR
Benton County sees its 16th homicide this year, more crimes among youth
Benton County Wash. — There's been a rise in violent crime in the Tri-Cities this year, with as of today, 16 homicides in Benton County. More of these cases are involving teens and juveniles. Sergeant Chris Littrell of the Kennewick Police Department says. "We're a community that isn't used...
KEPR
Deputies purchase & install new doorbell for homeowner
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One woman is now with a new doorbell thanks to deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with C Squad responded to a home in Benton County for a welfare check. Officials said they met a homeowner named Dotty who needed help fixing her...
KEPR
Kennewick family displaced after house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick family is displaced after their house caught fire late Friday night. Just before 9 p.m., fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 were dispatched to a residential fire in the 500 block of S Irby St in Kennewick.
KEPR
Massive destruction seen after Friday night wind storm
Benton County Wash. — We're seeing massive destruction across the Tri-Cities tonight after some intense wind gusts. Some areas like Benton City and parts of Richland saw gusts more than 60 - 70 miles per hour. And today, videos and pictures flooding in over social media, showing downed trees,...
KEPR
Benton County Auditor gives tips for voters ahead of Election Day
Kennewick Wash. — With the election just days away, ballots are starting to be processed at the Benton County Elections Office. Inside; Team Members, Election Officials, and Party Observers are working to count, sort, and verify each ballot as it comes in. How we vote and how we count...
