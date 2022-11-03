ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
CBS News

N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
The Independent

South Korea detects huge sortie of 180 North Korean warplanes near border, scrambles fighter jets

South Korea says it has scrambled fighter jets after detecting around 180 North Korean warplanes moving near the border between the two countries.South Korea’s airforce scrambled around 80 jets, including F-35A stealth fighters, in response to the North Korean sortie.The North Korean aircraft remained north of the so-called tactical measure line, 20km (12 miles) north of the official military demarcation line (MDL) between the two countries, according to South Korea.South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said in a statement that it had “detected around 180 warplane trails across the country” in inland areas as well as on the western...
Daily Mail

Kim Jong-un's North Korea taunts the US as it warns of 'more powerful follow-up measures' to Washington's joint drills with South Korea

North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of 'more powerful follow-up measures' in response. The statement from the ministry came as the U.S. and South Korea conduct aerial...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seoul: North Korea fires additional 6 missiles

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts. South Korea’s military said the launches came after it detected at least 17 missile firings by North Korea off its eastern and western coasts earlier Wednesday.
AFP

US assails China, Russia on N.Korea after missile barrage

The United States on Friday assailed China and Russia at the UN Security Council for having "enabled" North Korea, which has launched a record-breaking blitz of missile tests. The 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council, which include India, Brazil and Mexico, in a joint statement also condemned the missile launches and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further tests.
The Independent

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles as tensions with south grow

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday morning, the South Korean military said.Kim Jong-un’s regime has launched several missiles in recent days, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), leading Washington and Seoul to step up a joint show of military strength in the region.The latest missiles flew about 80 miles, reaching 12 miles high before landing in the western sea, South Korea said.Pyongyang’s slew of missile launches has raised fears that Mr Kim is preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.A new type of banned ICBM was among three missile...
Vox

North Korean missile launches may mean new nuclear tests

US and South Korean officials believe North Korea may be gearing up for its seventh nuclear test after the country, led by dictator Kim Jong Un, launched a barrage of missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in violation of repeated United Nations Security Council efforts to stop such actions.
The Associated Press

