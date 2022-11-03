Read full article on original website
Pitt News
‘Our beautiful night all together’: Pitt presents 52nd Annual Pitt Jazz Seminar and Concert Week, adds Dave Burrell archive to ULS
A crowd roared as Dave Burrell, an American jazz pianist, came on stage after the University Library System announced that it will now obtain his archive. The night continued with Burrell performing his compositions on piano, with other musicians Joshua Abrams on bass, Hamid Drake on drums and Nicole Mitchell Gantt, the outgoing director of Jazz Studies, on flute.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Is a Character in the Moving, Powerful Movie “Dear Zoe”
The new film “Dear Zoe” isn’t just filmed in Pittsburgh — it’s a very Pittsburgh movie. Long sequences are filmed at Kennywood; characters gather at a Steelers tailgate (and yell at the TV during Pirates games). Neighboring Braddock gets a long spotlight. From omnipresent Iron City to post-industrial rust, “Dear Zoe” is a Pittsburgh story.
The apple pizza that Pittsburgh’s oldest residents are obsessed with
When I get older, I'd like to believe that there will be very few things I need to make me happy. Give me carbohydrates, a good painkiller cocktail, Beyoncé's farewell tour album, Scrabble, and somewhat frequent social interaction. My grama, who just turned 90 in September, wholeheartedly agrees, arguing...
Pittsburgh woman competing on ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — Who is Margaret Shelton?. That’s the answer to the name of the Pittsburgh woman on “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions tonight on WPXI at 7:30 p.m. She and only a handful of others made it to the Tournament of Champions that is airing this week.
Ex-wives of local man charged in Las Vegas murder share their stories, fears
It was a horrific crime: A special needs woman from Bethel Park found dead in the Nevada desert after being suffocated. How did she end up there? According to federal prosecutors, it was because of Pennsylvania man John Chapman. Chapman is accused of driving Jaimie Feden to Vegas under the...
Introducing Pittsburgh’s 2022 Best Places to Work — the complete list
PITTSBURGH — The winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work have been announced. Companies were judged based on an online employee survey earlier this year, conducted by Quantum Workplace on a variety of factors ranging from employee job satisfaction to salary satisfaction to perspectives on management. Companies were...
tablemagazine.com
Lamb Fest 2022
Could we have ordered a more beautiful day? It was sunshine and blue skies over the SouthSide Works as 11 all-star chef teams brought creativity and heart to Pittsburgh’s favorite food competition. Lamb Fest 2022 was bigger and better than ever with over 800 lamb enthusiasts tasting their way down 27th Street. Some new features at this year’s event were the addition of a mini farmers’ market as well the inclusion of the brand new SouthSide Works Town Square into the festival footprint.
Pennsylvania Almanac
'The Sounds of Christmas' returns to the Oaks Theater
A Christmas family tradition is returning to Oakmont. “The Sounds of Christmas” is a 90-minute musical celebration of the season with the enduring and endearing customs and traditions of Christmas meant to remind everyone of its true meaning. The show features the Latshaw Pops Orchestra, a 22-piece ensemble conducted...
nextpittsburgh.com
Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts
Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Jazz week wrap-up Saxophonist and composer Tia Fuller, a member of Beyonce’s all-female tour band, will perform during concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the University of Pittsburgh’s Bellefield Hall auditorium, 315 S. Bellefield Ave., Oakland. The concerts are the closing performances of the 52nd annual...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
Makers of Monopoly reveal new Pittsburgh-themed board
PITTSBURGH — The makers of Monopoly revealed a new Pittsburgh-themed game board on Wednesday. An event was held at the National Aviary on Wednesday afternoon to introduce the new board. Monopoly took submissions of locations and landmarks people wanted to see on the board. Today, the business released a...
Decades-old church covered in blight cleared in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Blight is defined as something that damages or spoils something. “It was overgrown, it was poison ivy everywhere. People would chuck beer cans into it,” said Taylor Ball who lives in West Aliquippa. Ball is talking about the structure right outside her window — a...
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
Airman assigned to Pittsburgh International Airport wing found dead
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — An airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station was found dead Saturday morning. According to the chief of public affairs at the 911th Airlift Wing, Marjorie A. Schurr, the airman was found in his Wilkins Township home at around 8 a.m.
Pittsburgh's Christmas tree arrives at City-County Building from Springdale's former St. Alphonsus Church
On an early November day when temperatures were expected to approach record highs near 80, it was beginning to feel a bit like Christmas in Springdale. A crew from the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division was on the campus of the former St. Alphonsus Church on Saturday morning to cut down a 40-foot blue spruce planted in an area where the church’s rectory burned down.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Schake family can trace roots back to Hill's Church founding in Murrysville
The Emmanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Murrysville often goes by the much shorter moniker of Hill’s Church. On Oct. 23, more than 100 people who can trace their lineage back to one of the men who donated the land for the church gathered there for a reunion.
wtae.com
‘Wonderful human being’: Westmoreland County doctor’s legacy lives on with scholarship
LATROBE, Pa. — Saturday marks 21 years since the shooting death of Dr. Andrew Bagby in a parking lot at Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County, not long after he moved to the region. Shortly after he was killed, a scholarship was established in honor of Dr. Bagby. “Andrew...
Pittsburgh police identify man believed to have hidden camera in a bathroom
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have identified the man believed to have hidden a camera in the bathroom of The Frick Pittsburgh and remotely took pictures of guests. Officers say they are preparing a warrant for the man’s arrest. Police originally asked the public for help identifying the man...
