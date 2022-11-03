Shaw’s two goals secure district title for Camp Hill

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Camp Hill and Harrisburg Christian faced off in the 1A girls soccer district title game Wednesday evening, and it featured a star performance from a freshman.

Lions’ forward Sophia Shaw, in her first high school season, netted a first and second half goal to help Camp Hill to a 2-0 win and a 1A district title for the third time in school history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.