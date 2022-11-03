South Plainfield boys soccer advances to sectional final with OT win

SOUTH PLAINFIELD – Opposing teams know all about South Plainfield’s big-name goal scorers Rohan Castillo and Bryan Bonilla. The Tigers, though, have other quality players and the coaches have been mixing and matching with their lineup to find the right combination.

“Anything,” veteran head coach Anthony Perfilio said. “We’ll make any change just to see if we can get that win. … I felt like we put so many people in different spots just to find who is going to be that person who’s going to be the hero.”

Enter senior David Galvez Barriento, who’s been used more and more over the last five games as a sparkplug in 10-minute spurts.

“He just kind of gives us a little bit of a difference,” Perfilio said. “A little bit of life. Everyone knows Rohan. Everyone knows Bonilla. But they don’t know him too much. So I throw him in and it’s like who’s this kid? And sometimes he makes some magic and today he did.”

Wednesday, Galvez Barriento scored midway through the second overtime period on a feed from Castillo to lift South Plainfield to a 1-0 win over Colonia in the NJSIAA North 2 Group 3 boys soccer semifinals before an enthusiastic crowd on a warm afternoon.

After an evenly played first half, South Plainfield dictated control in the second half and the first sudden death overtime session by successfully completing passes.

David Galvez Barriento, who has four goals this season, said the team’s mindset was to “keep trying. Work hard. Believe and keep going.”

That they did.

What does it mean

Fifth-seeded South Plainfield (13-5-3) advanced to its first sectional final since winning in 2014 en route to the Group 3 state title. Current assistant coach Kyle Dennis was the goalie on that squad. South Plainfield advanced with a 2-0 win over 12th-seeded Millburn in the opening round and a 1-0 win over fourth-seeded Belleville in the quarterfinal.

Eighth-seeded Colonia (9-9-3) made waves statewide with its 2-0 win over top-seeded Summit in Saturday’s quarterfinal. The Patriots opened with a 2-1 win over No. 9 Rahway in the first round. This is the first time in program history that Colonia has reached a sectional semifinal.

Game balls

South Plainfield’s Rohan Castillo (team-high 12 goals and 31 points) dictated the Tigers play in the midfield and front line. Players like Bonilla (10 goals, 24 points), Lucas Amato and Helius Munoz put pressure on Colonia and played hard-nosed soccer throughout the game.

Also credit South Plainfield’s defense, who held on Colonia’s runs. Robert Barrios made three saves and Perfilio called center back Jason Garwood “phenomenal. To me, he’s the best defender in the county.” The back line also includes Franklin Arevalo-Carballo, Carlos Bedoya Cuellar and Caleb Davis.

You have to give a nod to Colonia’s goalie Aidan Daly and the defense. The junior keeper was outstanding with 10 saves. Patriots coach Thomas Joraskie said that “he was rock solid in there. He did a great job. He’s done a great job all year, so it didn’t come as a surprise to me. He’s been unbelievable.”

South Plainfield’s coach also credited Colonia’s defense of Ryan Hernandez, Anthony Pallitto, Matthew Teixeira and Marcus Rodrigues for playing a strong game. In fact, Joraskie pointed to a midseason switch of Rodrigues, the senior captain, from midfield to center back that strengthened the defense.

They said it

Rohan Castillo said, “You always got to keep your mind cool. You can’t get frustrated. If you try rushing it too much, the goal won’t come. We knew it was going to come eventually, so you just keep on pushing hard until you get it.”

Castillo on what makes the team so good, “One thing is that we’ve grown up playing with each other here locally in the town. We’re all really close-knitted friends. We’re all tight together. On the pitch we’re together and even off the pitch we’re together. We’re always hanging out.”

South Plainfield coach Anthony Perfilio said, “I wasn’t happy with our first half. I didn’t think we played our game and then the second half we were knocking on the door. I felt like that we were getting there and getting there, we just couldn’t score. So, their defense was really good. I give them a lot of credit. Goalie played really, really well today and we were missing our opportunities, but thank god that we hit it in in the overtime because I did not want to go to PKs. PKs, it’s a flip of a coin.

“… I was confident. I felt like the whole second half we were on their end. My biggest fear is when you can’t put that ball in the back of the net and you’re constantly pressing and pressing. We make that one mistake and they come down once and they put the ball in the back of the net. … Second half, I thought as a team we played pretty well. I think my back line is pretty solid. We haven’t given up a goal in some time now.”

Colonia coach Thomas Joraskie said, “My boys from the beginning, they’re just competitors. I know we’re the eighth seed, but I always tell them on any given day you can upset somebody. That’s what we did last week with Summit, playing hard battling all the way from the beginning of the summer, moving forward. I’m just constantly staying on them about competing hard and believing in each other and believing in that one family situation that we have at Colonia.

“… I’m damn proud of them. They competed. South Plainfield was better than us today. We bended, we didn’t break until the double overtime. So you know what, kudos to them. I wish them the best in the states. They deserve to be there. It was a back and forth game, but at the end they deserved it. They were better than us at the end and I appreciate that, but our kids fought really hard. I told them in the huddle at the end, I said listen, you left everything on the field. That’s all you can ask for. I’m very proud of my team, extremely proud of them. We graduate five seniors, so we’re hungry for more next year and this is a learning experience for a very young team.”

What’s next

South Plainfield will host seventh-seeded Mendham in Saturday’s final. Mendham knocked off second-seeded Cliffside Park in the quarterfinals and edged sixth-seeded Randolph 2-1 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: South Plainfield boys soccer advances to sectional final with OT win