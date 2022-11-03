Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month. The panel issued a statement late Friday saying it is in communication with Trump’s attorneys. Friday had been the committee’s deadline for Trump to produce an extensive number of documents and communications with lawmakers. The deadline now is by next week. Committee leaders also stressed they still want the former president’s in-person testimony.
Editorial: Ryan's moderate approach might not be enough to stave off red wave
One of the most watched Senate races in the country on Tuesday will be the Ohio's, featuring Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance. The two men are vying to replace longtime Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who announced his retirement last year. Ryan says the voters of Ohio need "an a-- kicker" like him not "an a-- kisser" like Vance to represent them. But Vance might very well ride Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's coattails − and a...
Even the head of the House Democratic campaign arm is worried about keeping his seat
Earlier this year, when New York’s redrawn House district lines were handed down after months of squabbling and legal challenges, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney made his move. The Democrat announced he would run for reelection in the Lower Hudson Valley’s 17th Congressional District, home to his residence in Cold Spring, but where only about 30% of his current constituents live. The decision was pilloried by some on the left, who said that by running for a seat seen as safe for Democrats, Maloney was placing his own fortunes ahead of the majority he’s charged to protect as chair of the party’s House campaign arm.
Manchin erupts at Biden over coal comments
Sen. Joe Manchin on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden after he called for coal plants across the US to be shuttered, saying Biden’s remarks are “outrageous and divorced from reality” and suggesting it’s “time he learn a lesson.”. Biden, while speaking at a stop in...
House January 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, released a statement Friday giving former President Donald Trump more time to turn over documents it subpoenaed but offering little explanation as to why the extension was granted. “We have informed the former President’s counsel that...
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?. Political history — and a spat of late spending in the race — suggests...
