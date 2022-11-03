Read full article on original website
Related
How to build and design a tiny house to be able to live in it
This dark-hued home is located in Lower Mangrove, New South Grains, Australia. It can be rented through Airbnb. The house is surrounded by new gardens of plants and trees, making it feel like a peaceful place to relax. The roof has three sides so it’s easy to get on and off the roof without getting dirty.
smoking-meat.com
Spatchcocked Turkey with Herbed Butter
In this spatchcocked turkey recipe, I will show you how to speed up the process of smoking a turkey by butterflying it, commonly called “spatchcocking the turkey”. This opens up the turkey allowing it to cook faster and a lot more evenly, makes it easier to carve and often helps the skin to get more crispy especially if you are able to cook it a little hotter than normal smoking temperatures.
Comments / 0