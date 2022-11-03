Read full article on original website
Related
Austin Chronicle
Austim Film Festival Review: The 'Vous
Good barbecue is all about time. Legacy spots with decades spent perfecting their craft. Oftentimes long lines just to procure the goods. Certainly no meal filled with smoked meats was ever consumed in a hurry. Even the cooking method has a time-based mantra: “low and slow.”. In their documentary...
Austin Chronicle
Documentary Explores a Queer Nightlife Well-Lived
Austin’s queer community has gotten used to the fluidity of actual spaces, having lost many places over the years to the city’s rising costs and opportunistic developers. In their upcoming documentary, I Need Space, directors Hannah Varnell, Ivy Chiu, and Lauren Yap aim to tackle what the queer space of Austin is right now before it becomes just a memory.
Austin Chronicle
Austin Restaurants Celebrate World Vegan Month With Plant-Based Options
Austin is already pretty vegan-friendly, but for the month of November, it’ll be even easier to find plant-based meals around town. Nonprofit Planted Society, in partnership with the city’s Office of Sustainability, is holding a month-long Plant-Based for the Planet challenge to encourage Austinites to reduce their carbon footprint by eating more plants. Twenty-eight local restaurants have signed on and are offering a variety of discounts, specials, and featured menu items throughout the month.
Austin Chronicle
Austin Film Festival Review: What Remains
Anne Heche's final film shows the complexity of forgiveness. Faith-based films are a fraught genre. Usually concerned with proselytizing over plot and production value, the type of movies that end up on Pure Flix are often drivel. But it doesn’t have to be this way. What Remains is an example of what can happen when filmmakers tackle tough issues head on.
Comments / 0