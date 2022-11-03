ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kenya govt threatens striking pilots with disciplinary action

Pilots on strike at Kenya Airways will face disciplinary action if they don't return to work immediately, the government said Sunday, with thousands of passengers stranded for a second day after dozens of fresh flight cancellations. He said Sunday that 56 flights had been cancelled due to the strike, which has thrown around 12,000 passengers' plans into disarray.

