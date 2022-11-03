The Successor: The High-Stakes Life of Lachlan Murdoch by Paddy Manning. The first biography of Lachlan Murdoch has hit the shelves, just as Rupert’s oldest son prepares for a high-profile defamation trial in March. Paddy Manning pulls together the strands of the 51-year-old media mogul’s life in a highly readable tome which takes in both his chequered personal adventures at Channel Ten and Nova as well as his ultimate return to the family business, where he is now co-chairman of News Corp.

