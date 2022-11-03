ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Visalia, CHP says

By Isaiah Varela
 3 days ago

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A fatal crash involving an SUV and a motorcyclist took place Wednesday afternoon in Visalia, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 4:30 p.m. a motorcyclist and their passenger were traveling eastbound on Highway 198 in the first and second lanes at an unsafe speed. The driver of an SUV was also traveling eastbound on Highway 198 in the first lane.

Officials say the motorcyclist rear-ended the SUV causing the rider and their passenger to be ejected from their motorcycle onto the pavement. The SUV veered into the guard railing.

CHP says the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger and the driver of the SUV were transported to a local hospital.

Officials say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision; the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

