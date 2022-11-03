Karma El Khalil Lands at Bergdorf Goodman

Jeweler Karma El Khalil has set up a residency at B ergdorf Goodman for the month of November to present her newest collection, Conversations With the Moon.

“Conversations With the Moon was created at the height of the pandemic when my sleepless nights were spent drawing inspiration from the moon,” El Khalil said. “I was in isolation in New York City; observing the moon orbiting our earth gave me a deep sense of connection with the rest of the world. I experienced a tremendous amount of beauty in what was otherwise a difficult and isolating time, and expressed my interpretation of that emotion through a collection dedicated to the moon. I couldn’t feel more proud to have these pieces presented at Bergdorf Goodman , an institution I have always dreamt of joining paths with.”

While the original collection launched in April, the designer has developed an extension to the line that includes 12 new styles to debut at Bergdorf, exclusively, for November.

Known for incorporating precious stones into her work, Karma chose to work with tourmaline , morganite, opal, chalcedony, apatite, jade, dioptase and aquamarine for this collection. The tourmalines and apatites are representative of a clear moon’s reflection on the water. The morganites embody glistening pink moons, while the blue chalcedony is the waning moon shadow.

The collection is set in 18-karat gold, prices range from $2,800 to $44,000. Each piece — in recycled gold and diamonds — is one of a kind.