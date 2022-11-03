ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Concept

By Jean E. Palmieri
 3 days ago
Nordstrom is teaming with Burberry for the next iteration of its New Concepts@ Nordstrom pop-up shop program.

Concept 19: Burberry will feature an exclusive capsule collection as well as a series of in-store installations.

The collection is centered around outerwear and eveningwear and will include reimagined takes on Burberry’s signature chevron check as well as the Night Check, the latest version of the pattern.

Inspired by nature and a starry night, the collection’s color palette is grounded in navy with metallic accents that are intended to symbolize the night sky and the constellations. The collection includes an assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories for men, women and children including trenchcoats and puffer jackets, graphic T-shirts, knitwear, tailoring, bags, shoes and scarves.

The offering will also include a refurbished collection of men’s and women’s trenchcoats from around the world that were selected and authenticated by the Burberry team. Each piece was dry-cleaned and restored in Castleford, Yorkshire, where Burberry trenchcoats continue to be woven.

Footwear will also be part of the offering.

Prices for the capsule will range from $70 for children’s socks to $4,990 for the Kensington women’s coat. The refurnished trenches will retail for $1,490.

The pop-up shop installation is designed to have the feel of a cozy cabin and will include replicas of snow around the facade, each stamped with the Thomas Burberry monogram in honor of the brand’s founder. There will also be a cable car in the shop.

Concept 019: Burberry launches Thursday and will run through January both online and at 11 retail locations including the Nordstrom men’s store in New York; the downtown Seattle flagship; South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California; Fashion Valley in San Diego, California, and Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia.

“New Concepts@Nordstrom is centered around discovery, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Burberry to offer our customers the opportunity to unveil an exclusive collection,” said Sam Lobban, executive vice president and general merchandise manager of apparel and designer for the upscale retailer.

“We’re delighted to partner with Nordstrom to unveil our special pop-up and exclusive collection as part of New Concepts,” added Sarah Lubas, vice president of wholesale — Americas at Burberry. “Celebrating the spirit of adventure — an ethos that is at the core of Burberry’s pioneering heritage, Concept 019 offers customers the unique opportunity to explore an entirely new collection highlighting outerwear and festive dressing.”

WWD

Harry Styles and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Harry Styles’ Gucci “Ha Ha Ha” collection with Alessandro Michele comes to life in a new campaign for the house. “I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people,” Styles said in a statement. “I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”
WWD

WWD

