FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
8newsnow.com
Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west […]
Metro: Man shot, killed after pointing weapon at officers in northwest valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood.
8newsnow.com
Police shooting near Desert Shores community
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage …. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely...
Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing endangered teenager. Timothy Miller, 17, was last seen Oct. 31 around 6:20 p.m. near Charleston and Jones boulevards. He might exhibit aggressive behavior, might be in severe emotional distress, and need medical assistance. You should not approach him and contact police […]
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old
UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
8newsnow.com
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
8newsnow.com
Man accused of leading Las Vegas police on violent car chase found mentally incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who led police on a violent car chase throughout the streets of Las Vegas has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Justin Venegas, 40, was determined to be incapable of understanding the charges against him, according to court records. The hearing took place on Sep. 30, and Venegas was not present during that time.
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
Las Vegas police attempting to locate scene of possible gunshots
Las Vegas police are attempting to locate a scene where a person reported hearing gunshots Wednesday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores. According to police, the incidents occurred “in the very early morning hours” on Oct. 24, and then again on...
1 Person Killed, Multiple Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway at around 5:37 p.m. According to the authorities, a tan or gold-colored truck, two motorcycles, and nine other vehicles were involved in the collision. The...
Las Vegas police: Pregnant woman, 22, critically injured in DUI hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old pregnant woman was critically injured Thursday night after being struck in a hit-and-run in the southeast Las Vegas valley. Around 9:38 p.m., the woman was on a sidewalk on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue. She tried to cross Nellis outside of a marked crosswalk when a 2010 Toyota […]
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police locate SUV allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash
UPDATE (Nov. 4) -- Henderson Police found the vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash crash Thursday afternoon. Additional details about where the vehicle was found and whether the driver involved was arrested was not immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking...
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas pet store owners ask for public’s help locating stolen puppies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
One bicyclist killed, another injured as driver fleeing crash hits multiple vehicles, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One bicyclist was killed and another injured when a driver fleeing an accident scene struck them and then crashed, injuring several other drivers Friday east of the Strip, according to Metro police. Marcos Francisco Benitez, 27, of Las Vegas, is facing charges of drunken driving and hit and run in a […]
