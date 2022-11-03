ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police shooting near Desert Shores community

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage …. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing endangered teenager. Timothy Miller, 17, was last seen Oct. 31 around 6:20 p.m. near Charleston and Jones boulevards. He might exhibit aggressive behavior, might be in severe emotional distress, and need medical assistance. You should not approach him and contact police […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man

Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old

UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police locate SUV allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash

UPDATE (Nov. 4) -- Henderson Police found the vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash crash Thursday afternoon. Additional details about where the vehicle was found and whether the driver involved was arrested was not immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas pet store owners ask for public’s help locating stolen puppies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV

