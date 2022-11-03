Muse Partners With Every Mother Counts

Muse — the New York based fine jewelry agency and store founded by Jennifer Shanker — is expanding their Have a Heart initiative with Every Mother Counts by launching new charms.

The maternal health nonprofit was founded in 2010 by Christy Turlington Burns , with the mission to make pregnancy and childbirth safe, respectful and equitable for every mother, everywhere.

“’ Every Mother Counts ’ work to make pregnancy and childbirth safe, equitable and respectful for every mother embodies why I launched Have a Heart for Muse — I wanted to use jewelry to do good. As a mom, this cause feels particularly close to home because I believe motherhood is a universally vulnerable experience. We’re honored to be working with Every Mother Counts and helping women feel safe and supported throughout the entire journey of becoming a mother,” explained Shanker, a full-time working mother herself.

The nine new charms include styles by Anna Maccieri Rossi, Lorraine West, Marlo Laz and more, are the next chapter of the debut between Muse Every Mother counts from April.

To date, EMC has invested more than $24 million globally in more than 40 programs and has directly impacted more than 1 million lives.

The new styles debut today and retail from $375 to $11,000 at Musexmuse.com and Muse Shop at 605 Hudson Street. Ten percent of each sale of the new Have a Heart charms will benefit EMC.