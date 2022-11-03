Powerball lottery prize grows to $1.5 billion

The Powerball jackpot increased to a whopping $1.5 billion since no winner hit all six numbers during Wednesday night’s drawing.

The multi-billion-dollar jackpot will be the third-largest jackpot ever and the second-largest Powerball prize, the California Lottery announced on Twitter .

Two Californians hit five out of the six numbers during Monday night’s drawing . The anonymous winners will split the estimated $790,446 cash prize.

One ticket was sold at 777 Market, a convenience store in Mid-City, and the other in Visalia.

The ticket owners will remain anonymous to lottery officials until they come forward to claim their prize.

The California Lottery website states that disclosure laws require the lottery to publicize the winner’s full name and the name and location of the business that sold the winning ticket.

Total winnings, including “your gross and net installment payments,” are public record, the lottery says, and are also subject to disclosure.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, Nov. 5. Californians can purchase tickets until 7 p.m. on Saturday in anticipation of the 7:59 p.m. drawing.

The 2016 lottery jackpot of $1.58 billion was the largest in history. The winners, from California, Florida, and Tennessee, split the prize.

