Las Vegas, NV

Prosecutors to seek death penalty against 19-year-old accused in 3 Las Vegas murders, court records say

By Julia Romero
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a man accused of several murders in Las Vegas, according to court records Wednesday evening.

‘I’m just a 19-year-old young man trying to figure out life,’ Accused Las Vegas serial killer gives jailhouse interview

DNA evidence linked Alonzo Brown, 19, to several crimes between January and June, according to police.

Brown is accused of killing three men in separate cases.

8 News Now Investigator David Charns spoke exclusively to Brown from the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 5 and asked him about the possibility of the death penalty.

Las Vegas teenager accused in 3 murders near his home
Alonzo Brown speaks with 8 News Now Investigator David Charns at the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 5, 2022. (KLAS)

Throughout the conversation with investigators, Brown maintained his innocence.

“It’s strange because why would an 18-year-old kid who has nothing besides speeding tickets just wake up one day and say, ‘Well you know what, let me go ahead, let me go ahead and do a homicide,” Brown told 8 News Now in October.

I-Team: Las Vegas 18-year-old tied to 2 murders near his home

“You’re telling me that you are not the person who killed these three men?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Brown at the time of the interview.

“No, sir I’m not,” he said.

Brown has a competency hearing scheduled on Dec. 2.

Comments / 29

BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
3d ago

This guy gets it for 3 murders (which he deserves imo) yet the parkland school shooter got life in prison and he murdered way more. The justice system is so bad in this country.

sincitydrummer
3d ago

liar!!! there's evidence that he did it.he just now knows the consequences are looking bad for him. good bye!! life's over at 19.....what a waste!

