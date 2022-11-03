Prosecutors to seek death penalty against 19-year-old accused in 3 Las Vegas murders, court records say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a man accused of several murders in Las Vegas, according to court records Wednesday evening.

DNA evidence linked Alonzo Brown, 19, to several crimes between January and June, according to police.

Brown is accused of killing three men in separate cases.

8 News Now Investigator David Charns spoke exclusively to Brown from the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 5 and asked him about the possibility of the death penalty.

Alonzo Brown speaks with 8 News Now Investigator David Charns at the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 5, 2022. (KLAS)

Throughout the conversation with investigators, Brown maintained his innocence.

“It’s strange because why would an 18-year-old kid who has nothing besides speeding tickets just wake up one day and say, ‘Well you know what, let me go ahead, let me go ahead and do a homicide,” Brown told 8 News Now in October.

“You’re telling me that you are not the person who killed these three men?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Brown at the time of the interview.

“No, sir I’m not,” he said.

Brown has a competency hearing scheduled on Dec. 2.

