Prosecutors to seek death penalty against 19-year-old accused in 3 Las Vegas murders, court records say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a man accused of several murders in Las Vegas, according to court records Wednesday evening.‘I’m just a 19-year-old young man trying to figure out life,’ Accused Las Vegas serial killer gives jailhouse interview
DNA evidence linked Alonzo Brown, 19, to several crimes between January and June, according to police.
Brown is accused of killing three men in separate cases.
8 News Now Investigator David Charns spoke exclusively to Brown from the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 5 and asked him about the possibility of the death penalty.Las Vegas teenager accused in 3 murders near his home
Throughout the conversation with investigators, Brown maintained his innocence.
“It’s strange because why would an 18-year-old kid who has nothing besides speeding tickets just wake up one day and say, ‘Well you know what, let me go ahead, let me go ahead and do a homicide,” Brown told 8 News Now in October.I-Team: Las Vegas 18-year-old tied to 2 murders near his home
“You’re telling me that you are not the person who killed these three men?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Brown at the time of the interview.
“No, sir I’m not,” he said.
Brown has a competency hearing scheduled on Dec. 2.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 29