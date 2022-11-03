ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

USI Board of Trustees approve the sale of three New Harmony properties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) has sold three properties to New Harmony. Officials say at its regular meeting on November 3, the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved the sale of three surplus New Harmony properties – The Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House. Officials say […]
NEW HARMONY, IN
warricknews.com

Warrick County drug court holds graduation

WARRICK COUNTY — Warrick County prides itself in its effective and long-tenured Drunk Driving and Drug Court Program, and on Thursday, Oct. 26, this program held its 17th graduation at the Warrick County courthouse on the Boonville square. The program was to celebrate and commend three individuals who graduated from the program and had their charges deferred or dismissed.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Accident in Vincennes

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Rd. in Knox County. Vehicle 1 was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of vehicle 2, where the two vehicles collided. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver 2 was transported to Good Sam with minor injuries. Robert J. Horton of Wheatland is the deceased driver, and Andrea Brown of Washington was reported to only have minor injuries.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro

OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

New Judge Appointed In Warrick County

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that he has appointed Kristina Hamby Weinberg to the Warrick County Superior Court. She succeeds Judge J. Zach Winsett who resigned in June. Hamby Weinberg has lived in Warrick County since 2007 and has served as a pro tem judge for the past...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center

Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Nov. 3-6

This weekend, plunge into holiday shopping, fine art exhibits, and diverse cultural events around Evansville. “Dawn Murtaugh: Fiber Art” Exhibit Public Reception. University of Evansville Kranter Gallery, South Rotherwood Avenue. As part of the Emerging Contemporary Artist Lecture Series, the reception will showcase the art of Dawn Murtaugh, a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Evansville falls victim to many fraudulent crimes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department had a lot on their hands Friday as several fraud crimes were reported throughout the city. According to EPD’s media report, at least four separate victims contacted police after unrelated fraud incidents. On Friday, Liberty Federal Credit Union contacted authorities and reported that a man and a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
VINCENNES, IN
WTVW

Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

What to expect in Vanderburgh Co. for voting early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Midterm Election Day is less than a week away, and many Vanderburgh County voters are already casting their ballots. According to Clerk of the Circuit Court, Carla Hayden, about 9,000 people have already voted at early voting locations in the county. She says over...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN

